Surfside Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to 94

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The ongoing search for bodies in the Miami-area condominium collapse has led to the death toll climbing to 94 Monday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced that 22 people still remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but “the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on.”

Only authorized personnel will be allowed on the site moving forward, officials declare.

“It is obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” Burkett said. “It has become a holy site.” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said there has been “no criminality” at the site, but officials want to make sure the area is secure so crews can continue to preserve any sort of momentos or personal items found within the rubble.

“As families are being notified about their family members, the ask is always about property. People want some sort of connection to their family members, so it is very important that our process that we have in place continues to flow uninterrupted,” Ramirez said during a morning news conference.

“It is just part of the process. This is a long, painful, hurtful process,” he said.

Work crews recently found a business card for an artist, according to Burkett, and then found several paintings they carefully pulled out of the debris pile to preserve for family members.

The cause of the collapse is still unclear, though a 2018 report that highlighted an engineer’s concerns that the building had “major structural damage.”