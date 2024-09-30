Trailblazing Startups Win Big At NBA Africa’s First Accelerator Demo Day

NBA Communications

At NBA Headquarters in New York City, a dynamic gathering of innovators, investors and industry leaders came together to celebrate a significant milestone: the culmination of the inaugural NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator. Launched in April, this accelerator is dedicated to enhancing Africa’s tech ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of tech entrepreneurs by offering essential mentorship and funding, ultimately fostering growth in both the sports and creative sectors.

It was a significant moment, especially for Black women entrepreneurs, as several took center stage with their trailblazing ideas. The competition drew over 700 applications from early-stage African startups, and only 10 finalists were selected to pitch their businesses before an esteemed panel of judges. On September 25, these finalists showcased their products and vision to a room filled with industry leaders, investors and the NBA’s senior leadership. Four companies took home the top prizes.

Festival Coins, a Nigerian startup led by CEO and co-founder Folayemi Agosto, took home the top prize of $50,000. Festival Coins operates Tix Africa, a platform offers a customizable, no-code solution for event registration and ticketing. With a focus on simplicity and ease, Tix Africa is transforming how events are run in Nigeria, making the entire process smoother and more efficient. The platform simplifies everything from purchasing tickets to quickly getting people through the doors, solving a major pain point in Nigeria’s event industry.

“This win means so much to us,” Agosto said. Her voice filled with emotion as she took to the stage and accepted the first-place prize. “We wouldn’t be here without the tireless work of my team—my ‘Tixies’ as she affectionately calls them. She told ESSENCE, “With this support, we’re going to be able to do so much more… I’m so excited for what’s to come.”

Speaking about what made Tix Africa stand out, NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, said, “They all had such amazing ideas that I think are revolutionary. But with Tixs Africa, it is really speaking to a problem that exists in our ecosystem, which is being able to sell tickets for live events in a unified way. I’ll also say the scalability of their startup, solving a problem that is a real issue that people need a solution to. And the viability of it, and the impact it’s going to have in transforming things.”

Salubata, another Nigerian startup,secured second place and a $40,000 prize for its creative take on sustainability. The company creates modular shoes using repurposed plastic waste, which directly tackles the global plastic pollution issue. And here’s the best part: their shoes aren’t just eco-friendly; they’re also super stylish and customizable! Salubata’s mission is all about reducing the carbon footprint while making sure you look good and feel good in your footwear.

Kenya-based HustleSasa claimed third place and a $30,000 prize. It offers a comprehensive platform for live event services. From payment processing and attendee check-ins to merchandise sales and influencer tracking, HustleSasa is revolutionizing the livSalubata’sdustry in Kenya by streaming the world’s event logistics and operations.

Egypt’s UBR VR rounded out the winners, earning the fourth-place prize of $20,000. The startup specializes in fully immersive, in-person virtual reality (VR) experiences, bringing cutting-edge technology to entertainment venues across Egypt. The other six other finalists received $10,000 each.

Abudu reflected on the success of the accelerator program. For her, seeing it all come together was overwhelming. “I’m feeling emotional and just so grateful,” she said. “It’s one thing to have an idea written down, but it’s another to see it come to life—better than you could have expected. We knew we were creating a program to change lives, but to actually see the finalists put in the work and make it a reality? It’s truly remarkable.”

With the support of NBA Africa and partners like Paystack Payment Ltd., Kuramo Capital Management, and the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM), these startups will have access to mentorship and resources that can help them grow exponentially.

As the winners head back to their home countries, they do so with more than just prize money. They return with the knowledge that their innovations are being recognized on a global stage, and the backing to scale their businesses.

“I truly believe that the goal we’ve set out to elevate and to spotlight companies in the in the creative industry, to enable them to be able to unlock value and to help to remove a lot of the barriers that prevents Africa from monetizing in the creative industry will be achieved through this through this accelerator,” said Abudu.