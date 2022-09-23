3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy

Marcus Ingram/Stringer/Getty

Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.

Though she lost Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2020, Abrams has not lost momentum in fighting voter suppression in the state. Since the loss she has proven that no Georgia vote can be left unturned. She has popped up in some surprising spaces and related to the ATLiens in ways that previous governors couldn’t. Here are three time Stacey Abrams matched Atlanta’s energy