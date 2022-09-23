3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy

Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
Though she lost Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2020, Abrams has not lost momentum in fighting voter suppression in the state. Since the loss she has proven that no Georgia vote can be left unturned. She has popped up in some surprising spaces and related to the ATLiens in ways that previous governors couldn’t. Here are three time Stacey Abrams matched Atlanta’s energy
01
Stacey Abrams Asked Monica and Ciara About “Goonica”
Abrams met with Crunk&B Princess Ciara and R&B songbird Monica on Instagram Live to talk about the upcoming election and what she plans to do for women in Georgia. During the conversation, Abrams changed gears and really asked the questioned that the Aunties wanted to know.
“What is this ‘Goonica’ I hear about?” the former Georgia State Representative asked. Monica’s eyes widened and she bashfully snuck out of frame. Abrams continued, “I do my research. I meet you where you are.” The singer then asked her 17-year-old son, Rodney, to explain the name given by Black Twitter before she detailed the story behind her infamous moniker. Monica told the candidate it started as an insult but ultimately described her no-nonsense approach. Monica also told Abrams that should she have a problem during this election, she knows who to call. In response, Abrams joked, “I’m getting prayer and Goonica. This has been a very beneficial IG Live.”
02
Stacey Abrams Welcomed Jeezy and Gucci Mane To Verzuz At Magic City
No one would have guessed that the emcee to welcome the highly anticipated VERZUZ battle between trapper titans Gucci Mane and Jeezy would be none other than Abrams. The grudge match came with a storied rap beef from 2005 that turned deadly. But, the 2020 gubernatorial candidate appeared via video on a screen in Atlanta’s famed strip club Magic City. As she thanked the trap rapstars for giving her some street cred amongst her nieces and nephews, Gucci Mane wasted no time trying to get a return off the assistance. Gucci asked Abrams, “Can you wipe my record clean?” Though met with laughter, Abrams said, “That’s a job the governor can do, but we’ll have to look into that later.” She then proceeded to thank them both for their work letting returning citizens (or formerly imprisoned people) know they do have a right to vote. She mentioned redemption and noted that she has a brother who also has had a few bouts in the prison system. The genuine understanding and real-life connection that Abrams offers to voters is unmatched. While she encouraged Georgia viewers to register to vote, and gear up for the election (which would later result in Georgia turning blue) she momentarily eased some of the tension between the Atlanta hip-hop legends.
03
Stacey Abrams Talked With 85 South Comedy Show
Stacey Abrams pulled up to the trap at The 85 South Comedy Show and kicked it with hosts Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, and Karlous Miller. Normally, the podcast’s set–that looks like your grandmother’s furnished basement that doubles as a hang out spot for her troubled grandson that is in-and-out of prison–is filled with billows of marijuana smoke, was cleared out for Abrams.
The hour-long discussion was filled with laughs and education. Abrams broke everything down to the trio from Georgia’s need for stricter gun control to Medicaid expansion for all, that doesn’t include higher taxes! Chico, DC, and Karlous exemplified concerned citizens that don’t normally have access to their government officials and needed answers. Abrams delivered just that. As Abrams explained Kemp’s lack of action for Covid relief Karlous interjected, “What’s up with dude? He be doing some s–t…I can say it, you can’t say it.”
Without skipping a beat, Abrams replied, “I can agree though.”