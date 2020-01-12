Serena Williams Celebrates First Win In Two Years With Daughter Olympia

“Finally!” Serena Williams said those words today after winning her first title since becoming a mom in September 2017.

At the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Williams upended what many outlets are reporting “a three-year title drought” when she won her singles final against fellow American player Jessica Pegula (6-3, 6-4).

Hard imagining Williams hasn’t won a title since the birth of her daughter, Olympia, because she’s been winning at motherhood, investing and fashion. However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t secured a win when she returned to the courts six months after giving birth.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 12: (EDITORS NOTE : This image has been converted to black and white) Serena Williams of USA celebrates after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

That all changed at the ASB Classic, with Williams proudly carrying her daughter and trophy after her 73rd title win. “It feels good. It’s been a long. I think you can see the relief on my face,” she said gleaming from the court.

Incredible presentation at @ASB_Classic !



First @serenawilliams meets the legendary Ruia Morrison…



…then she announces she will donate her prize money (and a dress from each of her matches) to the bushfire relief effort! pic.twitter.com/xNVYAeLn3u — WTA (@WTA) January 12, 2020

“I feel so fortunate and blessed just to be out here and be healthy and to play,” said Williams. “I’ve been out here for so long and been through so much… I feel so happy to do something that I absolutely love.”

According to ESPN, “the 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner’s check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires.”

