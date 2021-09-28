Spirit Airlines Passenger Goes Viral for Her In-Flight Rap Performance

Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jahlaya Hollis is part of a growing host of Insta-viral-famous performers who use social media to boost attention for their work.



In a write-up on Travel Noire, Hollis, who has since changed her Instagram bio to “Spirit Airline’s Own,” gave passengers a show during a flight while 40,000 feet in the air.



The flight, which was heading from Baltimore to Los Angeles, found Hollis in a performing mood, as she decided to perform a song from her mixtape in an attempt to promote her rap career.



Whether this is something that needed to be done mid-flight while people were trying to sleep is anybody’s guess, but you can see how she did in the video below. Chile, if this isn't ghetto idk what is 😩 Sis was looking for her big break on that Spirit Airlines flight 🤣😂 📹:(@1107xciv ) #AreYallSurprisedAtThisPoint pic.twitter.com/KEFvDKHDuc — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 21, 2021

Jahlaya, who said in a now-deleted Instagram post that she’s the first person to perform in the air, had a mic and speaker box ready to go and delivered (somewhat) hot fire for her fellow passengers.



“I live in L.A. and pretty [much] everyone is an artist,” she told Travel Noire. “The person pouring a cup of coffee is a singer or the person bagging your groceries is an artist. I hear so much good music and it’s a shame that it never gets heard. I just don’t want my music to end up like that.”



Her performance got not only the internet’s attention, but some props from the pilot who allowed her to tell passengers on the flight to send her the recordings of her performance. “People followed from the flight and later I realized the post went viral,” she says.

The post received some mixed reviews, and those who weren’t into it voiced their displeasure.

“They would’ve been refunding me respectfully,” an Instagram user commented.

This isn’t the first time passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight have gone out of pocket, and surely won’t be the last.