Six Dead Of Coronavirus After Attending Funeral In South Carolina

Six, elderly Black South Carolinians recently passed away from the coronavirus after attending a funeral in southern Kershaw County, officials confirmed, highlighting the viral nature of the deadly virus.

According to the State, coroners say that the cases were almost certainly a result of attending that particular funeral, which was held the first week of March and resulted in several attendees self-quarantining.

“They attended that same funeral and unfortunately passed away from COVID,” Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

Four of the deceased, three women and one man, were from Sumter County.

“They came back to Sumter, got sick, and I was notified they had passed,” Baker added. “Unfortunately, a large amount of people congregated at that funeral, somebody there was infected with it, spread it, and just didn’t know it.”

The other two victims were a husband and wife from Kershaw County, who died days apart at a hospital in Richland County after falling ill.

All of the deceased were over 60, according to the report.

Statistics have shown that the elderly are one of the most vulnerable groups. to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. African Americans have also been proven to be more at risk.

In South Carolina, African Americans make up 27% of the population but are 56% of those who die of the virus the State notes.

