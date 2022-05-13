Everybody’s favorite OG is expanding his digital empire with this latest move.

It was recently announced that Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus will be joining forces with MOBLAND to bring digital weed farms to the metaverse.

“NFT 1.0 is about individual character and item, NFT 2.0 is about land and real estate, NFT 3.0 is about business and utility on top of the land and real estate,” said Roy Liu, Co-founder of MOBLAND, per a press release. “We are super pumped to pioneer with the legendary Snoop Dogg by bringing digital cannabis and mass adoption to the metaverse and GameFi 2.0. We are looking for more ways to give back to the cannabis community.”

The metaverse platform will be mafia-themed and will be touting a Grow-and-Earn feature “through a vast array of utilities for business buildings and land.”

Additionally, Snoop Dogg will be launching branded digital weed farm non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to Afrotech, The limited collection of Snoop Dogg branded digital weed farm NFTs will be available as well as some exclusive content from ChampMedici.

“I saw my father play video games my whole life,” Broadus said, who’s stage name is Champ Medici. “Cannabis and game controllers live hand in hand with him, that’s why I think it’s no brainer to bring the metaverse and digital weed together,“ said ChampMedici in a statement.

“If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do you have to master your craft. I have been mastering my craft for decades. My son showed me the importance of collaboration with MOBLAND to introduce the first-ever digital weed farms as NFTs. There is a paradigm shift happening here and I want to be at the forefront of this,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release.