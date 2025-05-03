Black Joy And Justice : SisterSong And The Global Black Economic Forum Launch 'Road To ESSENCE' Tour

Global Black Economic Forum/ Instagram

The road to Black joy, justice and liberation runs through Miami—and from there, across the country.

On May 2, SisterSong and the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) kicked off their Road to ESSENCE national tour with a joyful, justice-centered evening in Miami. Designed to spark dialogue around bodily autonomy, economic freedom and Black liberation, the four-city tour will unite changemakers, creatives and community advocates ahead of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

The first stop in Miami brought together powerful voices where culture, advocacy, and community care intersect. SisterSong—an organization leading the charge for reproductive justice for women of color—joined forces with GBEF, which focuses on building economic power across the Black diaspora. The event set the stage for a candid conversation about the real threats facing Black communities today—and why joy and resistance remain central to the path forward.

“Every day, we’re witnessing attacks on our fundamental rights and freedoms, but we refuse to accept this as our reality because we know Reproductive Justice envisions a future where we not only survive but thrive,” Simpson shared in a statement to ESSENCE. “We demand a world where everyone has the right to make decisions about their own body, to choose whether or not to have children and to raise their children in safe, supportive communities.”

Simpson, a longtime national voice in the reproductive justice movement, is also a 2025 ESSENCE Black Futures Now honoree, recognized for her commitment to protecting Black lives and futures. The tour is an extension of that work, aiming to unify communities through advocacy, culture and organizing.

“Joy is not a distraction from the work — it’s a vital part of how we build power,” David shared. “Because at the intersection of economic freedom and reproductive justice is the right to control our bodies, shape our futures, and live with dignity. That’s why we’re showing up in community—through culture, with intention, and rooted in joy.”

The evening also featured a live performance by R&B singer-songwriter Tweet. SisterSong partnered with the Southern Birth Justice Network for the Miami stop to anchor the national conversation in local realities, focusing on Black maternal health and reproductive rights in Florida.

The event culminated in a live performance by R&B singer-songwriter Tweet. SisterSong partnered with the Southern Birth Justice Network for the Miami stop, anchoring the national conversation in the local realities of Black maternal health and reproductive rights in Florida.

The tour continues in Atlanta on May 10 with appearances from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Shamea Morton, artist and activist David Banner, Ray of Light and the Feminist Women’s Health Center.

Additional stops are scheduled in Los Angeles on May 25 and Houston on June 18 in partnership with actor Kendrick Sampson’s non-profit BLD PWR before culminating in New Orleans at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, July 3–7.