Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot Releases ‘Bit Butts’ NFTs Collection

Seattle, Washington rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot has a worthy cause bookending the 30th-anniversary celebration of his No. 1 hit “Baby Got Back” in the form of a cheeky NFT.



The project, “Bit Butts,” will partner with developer META-X Studios to launch a collection of 6,666 unique, hand-drawn NFTs. The depictions of digital derrières will be hand-sketched, hand-colored, and hand-assembled by animation artists. Sir Mix-a-Lot has personally designed the rarest NFTs in the collection.



A portion of each sale goes to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the life-threatening disease. The percentage going to the CCA is still being negotiated, according to a META-X spokesman, but will be a percentage of the gross profits, not net.



“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

A message from @therealmix HIMSELF!



Click play on the video and listen to Sir-Mix-a-Lot give you his take on #BitButts, #BabyGotBack’s 30th Anniversary, and Colorectal Cancer Alliance!



Make sure you check out https://t.co/eVJdYkzEgr for more information! #SirMixALot #NFT pic.twitter.com/2jOXcgoSkq — BitButts by META-X Studios (@BitButts) March 19, 2022

Joe Sichta, CEO of META-X Studios and a former producer for animation legend Scooby-Do, elaborated on the opportunity to work with the hip-hop legend. “We chose Bit Butts as our debut launch because we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause. Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory while raising awareness of a serious issue that can be embarrassing to talk about. We’re out to de-stigmatize colorectal cancer with a bit of ridiculous fun, and to donate a portion of the proceeds to support the work of the Alliance.”

The NFT drop will take place March 28-31. The META-X Studio’s Discord channel will provide special whitelist access when the collection is released.