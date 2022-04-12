Formula 1 Driver Sir Lewis Hamilton Refuses To Abide By Jewelry Ban

Sir Lewis Hamilton is refusing to comply with a rule that prohibits drivers from wearing jewelry during races.

Niels Wittich, Formula 1’s newly appointed director is enforcing the rule and reminded drivers to remove their jewelry before participating in the Australian GP race on Sunday, ESPN reported.

He said, “the wearing of jewelry in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition.”

According to Sky Sports, in an act of defiance, Lewis wore his nose stud and earrings and stated, “I don’t have any plans on removing them.”

He continued, “I literally can’t take these out. They’re literally welded on so I’d have to get them chopped off or something. So they’ll be staying.”

After coming in fourth place during the Melbourne race, the seven-time world champion said he will continue to wear his jewelry during future races.

“You should be able to be who you are,” he explained.

The ban on jewelry has been in place since 2004, but Wittich wants to ensure that it is enforced to make sure drivers are able to safely escape their vehicles if an emergency arises.

Hamilton could face a fine or face a reduction of points during a race if he continues to violate the code.