Shooting At Tuskegee University Homecoming Leaves 1 Dead, 16 Injured

2C2K Photography/Flickr Creative Commons

Alabama authorities are investigating a tragic shooting that erupted early Sunday during Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming celebrations, leaving one person dead and 16 others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported.

Officials reported that 25-year-old Jaquez Myrick of Montgomery, Ala., was apprehended while attempting to leave the scene with a handgun outfitted with a machine gun conversion device. He has since been federally charged with possession of a machine gun, ALEA confirmed in a social media statement.

An 18-year-old who was not a university studne was killed and 12 others sustained gunshot wounds, requiring treatment at hospitals in Montgomery and Lee Counties. Four additional people were injured in other ways during the incident. Several Tuskegee students were among the injured, according to university officials.

The shooting unfolded around 1:40 a.m. as students and visitors gathered to celebrate the historic milestone homecoming of the renowned HBCU. ALEA’s Bureau of Investigations is leading the ongoing inquiry, and authorities quickly secured the campus following the incident.

In the wake of the tragedy, all classes at Tuskegee University were canceled for Monday as investigators processed the scene. Grief counselors have been made available for students and staff.

Reflecting on the weekend’s events, the university shared, “The university experienced an exceptional Homecoming weekend, and this event has tarnished it. Asking for help is a sign of strength and not weakness. Standing strong together is also the Tuskegee Way.”

As the investigation continues, the Tuskegee community is left to mourn and reflect on the tragedy that marred a historic weekend.