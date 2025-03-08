Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Brings Her Champion Mindset To Beauty With AFIMI, A New Haircare Line Rooted In Culture And Confidence

Photo Courtesy AFIMI

Iconic sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been a force on the track, dazzling the world with her lightning speed, electrifying presence and ever-changing vibrant hairstyles for over 15 years. Whether donning blue-green box braids, a striking yellow, or a fiery red wig, the eight-time Olympic medalist has made her hair an extension of her personality — fearless, dynamic and authentically Jamaican.

Affectionately known as the “Pocket Rocket,” Fraser-Pryce, one of the greatest sprinters of all time, has always moved with purpose. Now, she’s bringing that same energy from the starting block to the beauty industry with AFIMI: The Essence of Jamaica, a plant-based haircare line celebrating heritage, self-care and cultural pride. Just as she dominated the track with intention, she’s now setting a new standard in beauty—one rooted in authenticity and empowerment.

“My journey as an athlete has always been about discipline, excellence and self-belief — values that translate seamlessly into entrepreneurship,” Fraser-Pryce says. “AFIMI was born out of my own hair journey and love for self-care. After years of intense training, I needed products that could keep my hair healthy, and I wanted to create something that empowers others to do the same.”

A Name That Speaks Volumes & Rooted in Representation

At the heart of AFIMI — which means “It’s mine” in Jamaican Patois — is a commitment to authenticity, heritage and high performance. More than just a haircare line, AFIMI is an extension of Fraser-Pryce’s identity, crafted with intentionality at every step. From the name to the ingredients to ensuring the products are made, tested and produced in Jamaica, the brand is deeply rooted in the culture that shaped her.

“AFIMI is about confidence, ownership and embracing your roots,” Fraser-Pryce tells ESSENCE. “Growing up, I didn’t always see women who looked like me in beauty campaigns. That’s why representation is so important. I want every woman to feel seen, valued and catered to — whether your hair is curly, coily, or straight, you deserve products designed with you in mind.”

AFIMI officially launched in February with a dynamic weekend in New York City, featuring a meet-and-greet at VP Records and a pop-up at Shopify NY. The event offered an immersive salon experience, live hair demonstrations and a museum-style exhibit by Nike celebrating Fraser-Pryce’s legendary career — including some of her most iconic wigs. More than just a product launch, the experience embodied AFIMI’s core mission: to uplift, empower and redefine beauty on your own terms.

Designed for all hair types, AFIMI’s plant-based formulas use ingredients sourced directly from Jamaica. Each product is crafted to nourish and enhance, infused with Jamaican black castor oil for hair growth, lemongrass for scalp health, and rice bran oil for hydration.

Blending Tradition With Innovation

“My grandmother and mother used these same ingredients on my hair growing up, so I know they work,” Fraser-Pryce says. “I wanted AFIMI to represent my culture in a real way — not just as a marketing tool but as a product rooted in traditions that have stood the test of time.”

The collection includes a maintenance shampoo and conditioner, a leave-in conditioner infused with aloe for strength and hydration and a scalp balm. Fraser-Pryce ensured that every formula combined traditional Caribbean haircare staples with modern science for maximum results. Stepping into the beauty industry came with its challenges, but Fraser-Pryce approached it as she would any competition — with focus, preparation and determination.

“I wanted products that truly worked — clean, science-backed and results-driven,” she says. “I don’t believe in shortcuts, whether in training or business. I surrounded myself with experts, tested everything rigorously and made sure every product met the highest standards. Resilience means adapting but staying committed to the long game. Just like on the track, success in business is about discipline, consistency and never giving up.”

Beyond Beauty — A Lasting Impact

Fraser-Pryce is stepping boldly into life beyond sports, proving that reinvention is just another race worth running. AFIMI is her way of honoring her past while paving a new path that celebrates self-love, culture and empowerment.

“Hair has been my way of showing up in the world,” she says. “From the starting block to the finish line, I’ve always used it as a form of self-expression. Now, I want others to feel that same joy and confidence every time they do their hair.”

While she envisions AFIMI growing into a global beauty and wellness brand, her mission extends beyond haircare. She wants the brand to inspire confidence while creating real opportunities for the next generation.

“This is just the beginning. AFIMI is not just a brand — it is a movement. I want it to have a lasting impact, supporting young women, entrepreneurs and athletes in their own journeys of self-discovery and empowerment.”