Sheila Jackson Lee, Pioneering Congresswoman and Champion for Black Americans, Passes Away at 74

Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

​​Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a stalwart Democratic congresswoman from Texas, has passed away at the age of 74 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, her family announced on Friday.

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her family said in a statement shared on X.

“A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” the statement added.

In June, Jackson Lee disclosed her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and began undergoing treatment.

Having served in the House of Representatives since 1995, Jackson Lee leaves behind a formidable legacy of championing civil rights legislation. She was the lead sponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, instrumental in the passage of the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015, and a driving force behind the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act.

The Texas Democrat also played a pivotal role in reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, which President Joe Biden signed in 2022.

Born in Queens, New York, Jackson Lee graduated from Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School. She started her career as a lawyer in private practice and as staff counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations. She went on to serve in Houston’s government as a City Council member and municipal judge before her election to Congress. During her tenure, she sat on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Budget committees.

In 2023, Jackson Lee ran for mayor of Houston but lost in a runoff to state Sen. John Whitmire. She was subsequently reelected to her House seat.

Funeral arrangements for the congresswoman are pending, according to her family. “She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy,” their statement concluded. “God bless you, Congresswoman, and God bless the United States of America.”

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is survived by her husband, two children and two grandchildren.