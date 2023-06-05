Shaq Gets Emotional Over This Kobe Bryant Anniversary On Live TV

The 2023 NBA finals are currently underway and tied up, but before Sunday’s Game 2, Lakers legend, now-commentator Shaquille O’Neal got emotional during the television broadcast while discussing one of his iconic legendary plays with the late Kobe Bryant.

During the pregame show, Shaq was reminded that June 4 was its 23rd anniversary, which is now widely considered to be one of his most memorable plays with former teammate, the great Kobe Bryant.

During Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals, the Lakers entered the fourth quarter facing a 13-point deficit to the Portland Trail Blazers, but ultimately ended up victorious after “Bryant famously threw up an alley-oop to Shaq to punctuate the win,” that culminated “with Shaq finishing with one hand and then pointing to stands in celebration as he ran back down the floor.”

When Matt Winer questioned him about that legendary moment and if it really felt like 23 years had passed, Shaq couldn’t believe it was that long ago and also shared how just “seeing that highlight just reminds him of the loss of Kobe three years ago.”

Shaq even got a little emotional after watching the clip, reflecting, “I’m happy that happened, but every time I see my young fella, he’s not with us anymore, kinda makes me sad,” continuing with “Shout out to his mom and dad, we talk all the time, his sisters. Of course it was a happy moment, but if I could trade that moment and have him sitting here with us or be able to text him and say, ‘Kob’ can you believe this happened 23 years ago?’ that would be better for me.”

This was a rare display of emotion for the NBA All-Star, and something that doesn’t happen often as “Shaq doesn’t often show a lot of emotion publicly, but his sentiment is one shared by the basketball world as a whole, as every Kobe highlight and anniversary comes with the bittersweet reminder of his passing.”

The fans agreed with Shaq, and many chimed in with an outpouring of messages via social media, sharing sentiments along the lines of “Still can’t believe my Goat is gone,” “this is my favorite Shaq & Kobe moment,” and “He really misses his guy. We all do,” to quote a few of the heartwarming posts.