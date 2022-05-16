Serena Williams To Invest $13M To Gain Ownership Of UK Football Club

Serena Williams knows what it’s like to dominate one sport–now she’s looking to stake her claim in another, but this time as an owner.

Forbes recently reported that the prolific businesswoman has plans to join a U.K. bid to buy Chelsea Football Club. The successful Football Club is currently owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Among the group of investors are NASCAR star Lewis Hamilton, Alejandro Santo Domingo, John Arnold, the Tsai family of Taiwan, and Canada’s Rogers family.

Led by former British Airways and Liverpool FC chairman Sir Martin Broughton the bid would be one of the others on the table including an offer from investors Todd Boehly, co-owner of the LA Dodgers, and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

Reports estimate that it will take about $3.27 billion to secure ownership of the Football Club.

Between Hamilton and Williams’s investment, their bidding group would be $13.1 million closer to clenching ownership.

This is one of many smart investments from Williams, who founded her VC firm Serena Ventures in 2014 which aims to support women and other underrepresented founders. If this newest investment move is successful, she’ll be one of the few Black women to have ownership in a Football Club, an industry that is notoriously white male-dominated.

She has invested in 60 companies across various industries. It was also reported by the New York Times earlier this year that her firm raised $111 million in funding.