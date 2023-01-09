40 People Killed, Dozens More Injured In Bus Crash In Senegal

Cheikh Dieng(AFP)/Getty Images

At least 40 people were killed and dozens more seriously injured in a bus crash that took place in central Senegal on Sunday morning, according to the country’s President.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby, causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” President Macky Sall tweeted about the deadly crash.

According to the Associated Press, public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the accident occurred on National Road No. 1 “when one bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus traveling in the opposite direction.” At least 78 people have been injured, some of them seriously, he said. The reason for the crash is as yet unknown.

President Sally declared that the country would observe three days of mourning starting Monday. He said he would hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.