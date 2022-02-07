You Have To Watch This Gymnast’s Floor Routine Tribute To DMX

Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

UCLA gymnast Sekai Wright stopped, dropped, and shut it down for her team with a floor routine featuring a medley of DMX hits on Friday.

The team posted season highs, thanks in part to a perfect 10 from teammate, Olympian, and silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

Meanwhile, Wright certainly drew tens across the board from hip-hop fans.

With DMX playing in the background, Wright, flipped, spun, and danced her way across the floor. She rounded it off with a fist in the air, just for some extra Black History Month seasoning.

happy black history month. here’s some black excellence. pic.twitter.com/yZO8l6OxwI — b🕸 (@BrandaceJordan) February 4, 2022

The fro was fro-ing. The sparkly leotard was sparkling. And sis gave us a routine to remember.

UCLA has been stepping on our necks for a minute, with Wright joining other UCLA teammates— Chae Campbell, Nia Dennis, and Margzetta Frazier— for a Girls United digital cover.

The senior is set to graduate in 2022 and brings more than just fiery dance routines to the table. An African-American studies major, Wright is a three-time Level 10 National vault champion and was offered a full-ride scholarship to UCLA.

Clearly, that’s how ruff ryders roll!