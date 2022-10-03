It's Not Too Late—Here's A List Of Scholarships That’ll Help Fund Next Semester 

Paying for college can be stressful for both parents and students.

In 2021, the average college tuition cost at a public university is about $10.4k and nearly $40k at a private college. It’s even more expensive for out-of-state students and international college-goers, the average cost is about $23k

Per the Education Data Initiative, the cost of college has jumped by 196% in the 21st century.

“A good rule of thumb is that tuition rates will increase at about twice the general inflation rate, GoBankingRates. “If inflation is 4%, college inflation is 8% — and 8% inflation means that the cost of college doubles every nine years.”

Fortunately, there are still alternatives to help supplement the high costs associated with attending colleges, including grants and scholarships.

Although there’s usually a mad dash over the spring and early summer to get applications before the start of fall semester, there are still opportunities available in time for winter sessions and beyond.

Here are a few to add to your NOW!

DEADLINE: Nov 01, 2022, $25,180

This no-essay scholarship takes less than 2 minutes to apply for, but you have to be creative. It requires applicants to submit a bold profile and whoever fits the bill gets the money.

DEADLINE: Oct 31, 2022, $10,000

For more than 20 years, CollegeXPress has allocated funds to students that need it most through an easy, uncomplicated process. The only requirements are that you must be 13 years of age or older and a legal resident of the 50 U.S. or D.C., and currently attending high school, college, vocational, or any other accredited post-secondary institution.

DEADLINE: Nov 15, 2022, $1,000

This is perfect for anyone who’s great at cutting straight to the chase. The scholarship is open to anyone between the ages of 14-25 and will be attending school in the Fall of 2023. To apply, visit www.facebook.com/myscholarships and place a comment on any post you see answering the question:In 10 words or less, describe why you deserve the funding.

COURSE HERO SCHOLARSHIP

DEADLINE: January, $5,000

This second semester scholarship is the Course Hero Winter Break Scholarship. A question is posted online and students can apply by submitting a 150 word response. The best response will win a $5,000 scholarship.

REDFIN SCHOLARSHIP

DEADLINE: January 31, $2,500

Due by January 31st, the Redfin Scholarship requires students to answer a question about affordable housing in city limits in an 800 word or less essay. Winners receive $2,500, and high school seniors to college juniors are eligible.