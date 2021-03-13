Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor’s Family And Activists To Honor The One Year Anniversary Of Her Murder

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The family of Breonna Taylor, community members and her legal team will gather today to honor her legacy and demand justice on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The group will assemble at Injustice Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky at 1 pm ET, according to the team of civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Among those expected to attend are co-counsel Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, relatives and representatives of the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

The 26-year-old EMT worker and her boyfriend were asleep on the evening of March 13, 2020 when Louisville Police burst into her apartment using a battering ram. They were reportedly in search of a suspect who was already in their custody. Police shot dozens of rounds into the home, killing Taylor.

Protests have taken place in Louisville and around the nation since May.

Daniel Cameron, the Attorney General of Kentucky, announced in September 2020 the grand jury in the case would not bring murder charges against the officers; one was indicted for first degree wanton endangerment, a low-level felony often used in accidental injuries that implies minimal responsibility for a death or injury.

Karissa Lewis, the National Field Director of the Movement for Black Lives, said in a statement: “[We] stand with Breonna’s family and community in grief over the loss of her life and in righteous rage over a criminal legal system that again let the police get away with murder.”

She continued: “The Movement for Black Lives and our supporters worldwide will continue fighting to divest from systems of oppression like the one that was complicit in the murder of Breonna, and to invest in safe, healthy, and equitable communities.”

In addition to the memorials planned in Louisville, BET will air Remembering Breonna Taylor. The tribute includes appearances from Tina Knowles-Lawson, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Until Freedom Co-Founder Tamika Mallory, activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham and more. Watch the video here.