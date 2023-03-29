Ryan Coogler May Be In Talks To Reboot ‘The X-Files’

Ryan Coogler is taking his directorial talents to television, rebooting a sci-fi classic for the modern era.

This is according to the show’s creator, Chris Carter, who spilled the beans during a recent radio appearance on CBC’s On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko. While discussing the upcoming 30th anniversary of the show, the creator revealed that the show may be getting a new life with a fresh director in the driver’s seat.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” he said.

No word has come from The X-Files producer 20th Television, who declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter.

The X-Files originally ran from 1993-2002, with two feature films released in both 1998 and 2008. The show returned for a limited run between 2016 and 2018 with its original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson stepping into the iconic roles of FBI Agents Mulder and Scully, who investigated cases that dipped outside of the agency’s normal jurisdiction into the otherworldly and supernatural.

THE X-FILES: L-R: David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in THE X-FILES premiering Wednesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Frank Ockenfels/FOX

Carter revealed that in addition to a more diverse cast, the show will have the advantage of taking place in a society much more steeped and invested in conspiracy theories than when the original series premiered in the mid-90’s.

“[Coogler] has his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory,” the creator said.

Coogler’s Proximity Media currently holds a 5-year overall TV deal with Disney, which also owns 20th Television, which produces The X-Files. No comment has yet come from Coogler directly on the possibility of this new sci-fi venture.