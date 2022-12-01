5 Things History Books Didn’t Tell Us About Rosa Parks’ Famous Arrest

Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Rosa Parks is one of the Holy Trinity Black leaders widely celebrated during Black History Month (arguably her, Martin Luther King Jr., and Harriet Tubman). We think we all know their stories. Even though public schools select a few “safe” Black folks for us to learn about, we rarely get the details.

On this day, December 1, in 1955, Rosa Parks famously refused to move to the back of a Montgomery bus. This strategic gesture set off the 13-month Montgomery Bus Boycott, a mass protest that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional.

But there’s more to know about what led to this moment– and the history after Ms. Parks helped launch a movement.