Iowa Man Allegedly Forced Woman To Watch ‘Roots’ To ‘Understand Her Racism’

Linn County Sheriff's Office

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa man is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding a woman captive and forcing her to watch the award-winning miniseries Roots, which details the story of author Alex Haley’s ancestor Kunta Kinte.

According to the Gazette, the criminal complaint against Robert Lee Noye, 52, alleged that he made the unidentified woman sit with him and watch the nine-hour long chronicle “so that she could better understand her racism.”

Noye allegedly threatened the woman when she tried to move, telling her to “remain seated and watch the movie with him or he would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” according to the complaint.

Noye was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree harassment and false imprisonment.