More Than 25 Former Republican Lawmakers Endorse Joe Biden For President

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Several former Republican legislators have come out in support of Joe Biden’s run for the White House on Monday, the first day of the Republican National Convention.

According to CNN, more than 25 former lawmakers, including Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona, Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, John Warner of Virginia and Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania have all rallied behind the Democratic nominee through “Republicans for Biden.”

That being said, the former lawmakers are an anomaly in their party, as CNN notes Trump is still largely popular within the party, as his campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh emphasized as he brushed aside the Republican endorsements of Biden.

“Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half-century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own,” Murtaugh said. “President Trump has unprecedented support — over 95 percent — among real Republican voters and is also making strong inroads in Biden’s core Democrat constituencies, like Black Americans, Latinos, and union members. President Trump’s record of success for all Americans will carry him to victory in November.”

Rep. Dent told CNN that a lot of former members of Congress are “unhappy with the direction of the party.”

“I think it’s fair to say that they are concerned about this party becoming so Trumpian, frankly, driven by the power of one man. I think there’s a lot of concern about the nativism, the protectionism, the isolationism,” Dent added. “These are very concerning attributes.”