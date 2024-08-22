Rep.Hakeem Jeffries Compares Trump To An Old Boyfriend Trying To Spin The Block With The American People: “We Broke Up With You For A Reason”

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a speech that blended the rhythm of the Black church with the urgency of political battle, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) commanded the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, delivering a reminder to Americans that once you’ve moved on, you can’t spin the block.

Jeffries, making his first major appearance since ascending to the top of the House Democratic leadership, highlighted Kamala Harris as a visionary leader while casting Donald Trump as a dire threat to American democracy.

Jeffries, the first Black leader of a major party in Congress, did not mince words. With the cadence of a seasoned preacher, Jeffries described Harris as a champion for working people and a relentless fighter for justice while portraying Trump as a “chaos agent” more interested in his own power than in the well-being of the American people.

“Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend, who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away,” Jeffries quipped, drawing uproarious laughter and applause from the audience. “He has spent the last four years spinning the block, trying to get back into a relationship with the American people. Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

This line, both humorous and cutting, encapsulated Jeffries’ ability to connect with the audience on a cultural level, using language and imagery that spoke directly to the lived experiences of many in the room. But Jeffries’ message was not all light-hearted jabs. He methodically dismantled Trump’s legacy, one policy at a time. From the GOP’s tax cuts, which he dismissed as a “scam” benefiting the wealthy, to Trump’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeffries painted a picture of a presidency that failed the very people it claimed to help.

He didn’t stop there. Jeffries reminded the crowd of the January 6th insurrection, an event he framed as a deliberate attempt by Trump to “destroy our democracy.” He also condemned the appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices who ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping away fundamental rights from women across the country.

“We broke up with you for a reason,” Jeffries reiterated. “Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants, but there’s no reason for us to ever get back together. Been there, done that, we’re not going back.”

Jeffries’ speech was not only a critique of the past but also a hopeful vision for the future. As he spoke of a future Harris administration, Jeffries pledged close coordination between House Democrats and the White House on issues ranging from climate change and immigration reform to bolstering Medicare and restoring abortion rights.

The crescendo of Jeffries’ address came in a moment of call and response, invoking the spirit of the Black church with a dash of his Brooklyn swag.

“Strategize on Sunday,” Jeffries began, his voice rising in pitch and intensity. “Meet the moment on Monday. Take it to ’em on Tuesday. Work it out on Wednesday. Thank the Lord on Thursday. Fight the power on Friday. Set it off on Saturday. Get a few hours of sleep, wake up the next day, and do it all over again until joy, joy, joy comes in the morning.”

The crowd at Chicago’s United Center, many of whom may have been unfamiliar with Jeffries’ oratory style, responded with a standing ovation. For those more acquainted with his work on Capitol Hill, it was a reminder of why Jeffries is one of the rising stars in the Democratic Party—a leader with the ability to inspire, mobilize, and lead with conviction.

Jeffries also took a moment to honor President Biden, who, after much deliberation and pressure, decided to step aside and not seek re-election. Jeffries lauded Biden as a selfless leader who “passed the torch” to the next generation and would be remembered as one of the most consequential presidents in American history.

“We could not have asked for a better leader to partner with than President Joseph Robinette Biden,” Jeffries said. “He will go down as one of the most consequential presidents of all time.”

The Democratic National Convention is ongoing in Chicago, with Kamala Harris scheduled to formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election this evening, the convention’s final night.