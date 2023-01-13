Rep. Barbara Lee Plans To Run For Senate In 2024

Bill Clark/ Getty Images

Rep. Barbara Lee told members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday that she intends to run for Senate in 2024.

The California Democrat shared her plans during a closed-door meeting of the caucus, however, she made clear she is still focused on the floods ravaging her state, according to NBC News.

According to Politico, Lee has not officially announced her plans out of respect for Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who has yet to declare her candidacy for re-election.

Lee’s remarks were said to be more of a response to her colleagues’ questions about the race, which has been making headlines this week. Asked later about her plans, Lee told Politico that she would officially announce “when it’s appropriate.”

Lee, 76, has been a member of the House since 1998 and previously served in the California state Senate and Assembly. She currently serves as a member of the House Democratic Steering Committee.

Previously, she served as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She has long advocated for Congress to reconsider the authorization for the use of military force that lawmakers passed in the aftermath of 9/11, which presidents have since used as the legal basis for launching military operations.

Lee’s announcement comes a day after Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., 49, who’s served in the House since 2019, announced she’s launching a campaign for Senate in 2024.

Her potential election to the Senate would make her the first Black woman senator since Vice President Kamala Harris resigned to become VP. In addition, she would be only the third Black female senator in the chamber’s history.