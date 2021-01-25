Remembering CNN Legend Larry King

For many journalists everywhere, Larry King paved the way forward. He had an unconventional approach that made him one of the most trusted names in the industry. But on Saturday, January 23 at the age of 87, the CNN legend passed away, The Associated Press reports.

King was known for being an accomplished interviewer. He sat down with close to 60 thousand people, including celebrities and politicians during his 25-year stint hosting “Larry King Live” on CNN. King vowed to never retire and to continue interviewing until he died, and that is exactly what he did. His production company, Ora Media, tweeted on Saturday that “Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

King said he enjoyed asking his interviewees basic questions in order to set himself apart and to gain the subject’s trust. He was a trailblazer who broke barriers and changed the game. King was also known for breaking celebrity news on his CNN show. In 2007, he interviewed Paris Hilton and discussed her time in jail. In 2009, he spoke with Michael Jackson’s family and friends about the King of Pop’s controversial death.

The cause of King’s death hasn’t been released at this time. On January 4, however, a spokesperson for King said had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He had to receive supplemental oxygen and had been moved out of intensive care before his death.

King has experienced many health issues in recent years. In 2017, a checkup revealed he had a cancerous lung tumor that was eventually removed by surgery. Then in March 2019, King revealed he had a stroke and had been in a coma for weeks. He even considered suicide following the ordeal.

King is survived by his three children, Larry King Jr., Chance King and Cannon King. They tweeted on Saturday, “he was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend…the outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful.”

King’s children are asking that people donate to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS for assisting their father during his final years.