Fulton County DA Asks Judge To Revoke Bond Of Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks

Atlanta Police Department

Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Paul Howard is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former Atlanta Police Officer Garret Rolfe, claiming that Rolfe failed to comply with the terms of his bond by going to Florida on vacation, CNN reports.

According to the report, the district attorney specified that Rolfe did not tell the state of his plans before he went on his trip, and violating his $500,000 bond. The court motion seeking to have the bond revoked also noted that Rolfe was “only allowed to leave home for medical, legal or work-related obligations.”

“[The] Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the motion added.

The District Attorney’s office acknowledged that it received notice that Rolfe would be traveling to Florida for vacation on Aug 3, however, records from the ankle monitoring company show that Rolfe left his home at around 6:58 a.m. on Aug 2 to begin his trip.

Rolfe is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath and criminal damage to property in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Video of the encounter shows what at first appears to be a calm and reasonable encounter, where the 27-year-old father readily acknowledges he had been drinking, turn into yet another unnecessary tragedy where Rolfe shoots the unarmed, fleeing Brooks in his back.