Rapsody Honors 2020 HBCU Graduates With The Perfect Freestyle

"Proud is an understatement, we lift every voice, congratulating everyone that made it."

READ MORE LESS

The #ShowMeYourWalk – HBCU Edition virtual graduation ceremony included an unforgettable performance from Grammy-nominated lyricist Rapsody, who celebrated the graduating class of 2020 with the perfect freestyle.

Addressing the graduates before delivering a heartfelt performance as a beautiful HBCU-themed photo and video montage played in the background, the North Carolina-born entertainer pouring out words of encouragement through song. The segment was one of several streamed live from the ESSENCE Studios platform as part of the 2-hour program, which was presented in partnership with Chase.

“Proud is an understatement, we lift every voice congratulating everyone that made it” she rapped. “It’s your path, you paved it, acknowledge it, all my Black universities and colleges.”

Check out the video above to see Rapsody’s performance and then head over to ESSENCE Studios watch the program in full.