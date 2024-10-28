Racist Remarks About Latinos, Black People And Puerto Rico At Trump’s NYC Rally Ignite Major Backlash

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, promoted as a homecoming celebration, quickly turned controversial on Sunday night when a comedian made racist comments that sparked backlash from across the political aisle. The event, held just days before Election Day, was meant to serve as a platform for Trump’s closing arguments. However, it instead drew widespread condemnation, including criticism from prominent Republicans.

The rally opened with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, host of the Kill Tony podcast, who stunned the audience with remarks targeting Latinos, African Americans, and other groups. Trump’s campaign is working to win over. “Latinos love making babies. There’s no pulling out. They come inside, just like they do to our country,” Hinchcliffe said. He followed with offensive comments about Puerto Rico, saying, “There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

The racist remarks drew swift condemnation. Florida Representative María Elvira Salazar expressed disgust on social media, condemning the comments as “racist” and “not reflective of GOP values.”

Senator Rick Scott wrote, “This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true.” And, New York Congressman Anthony D’Esposito called the comedian’s set itself “garbage.”

Democrats seized on the controversy, highlighting the contrast between Trump’s rally and Vice President Kamala Harris’s outreach to Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, where she had spent the day discussing her economic agenda for the island. A video of her message, which included criticism of Trump’s past decisions regarding Puerto Rico, was reposted by Puerto Rican stars Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, reaching millions on social media.

Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, issued a statement distancing Trump from Hinchcliffe’s comments, saying they “do not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Politico reports. Yet, the slew of offensive remarks from speakers throughout the evening overshadowed the campaign’s attempts to shift focus back to Trump’s message.

Other figures on stage continued with inflammatory remarks, including Trump supporter David Rem, who labeled Harris the “anti-Christ,” and businessman Grant Cardone, who accused Harris of having “pimp handlers.”

When Trump finally took the stage, introduced by his wife, Melania Trump, he reprised his stance on immigration, proposing the death penalty for migrants convicted of killing Americans or law enforcement officers. He then presented a video focusing on gang-related crime among Venezuelan migrants in New York, spurring the crowd to chant, “Send them back.”

Even though New York isn’t a critical battleground state, Trump’s team had hoped a Madison Square Garden rally would draw significant media attention and energize support for down-ballot Republicans. But by night’s end, Trump’s “homecoming” was largely overshadowed by the backlash from his allies’ racist rhetoric, leaving his campaign to handle the fallout as Election Day approaches.