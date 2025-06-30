Queer Space Is Back: A Celebration Of Black LGBTQ+ Power And Community At ESSENCE Fest

Getty Images

Queer Space, a signature event of the Global Black Economic Forum, returns for its third year during the 31st ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 5. The event is a celebration and gathering of Black LGBTQ+ leaders, artists and advocates.

More than just a party, Queer Space showcases Black queer excellence and serves as a powerful statement of visibility, solidarity and joy within the Black LGBTQ+ community. Attendees can expect music from top DJs, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails and an environment that encourages authentic connection and conversation.

Last year’s event featured many notable guests, including veteran journalist Don Lemon; U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas; political journalist and author Dr. Nii-Quartelai Quartey; Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change; and Miatta Johnson and Massah David, co-founders of MVD Inc., to name a few.

This year’s lineup promises even more unforgettable moments, with a new wave of leaders, artists and trailblazers set to join the celebration. To find out who’s coming, you’ll need to register.

The Global Black Economic Forum remains committed to uplifting LGBTQ+ voices across the diaspora by centering culture, community and advocacy. Registration for Queer Space is now open through the new ESSENCE 360 app.

For attendees of this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Queer Space promises an unforgettable evening blending celebration with purpose — a true testament to the power of pride.

