Queen Latifah To Host Facebook Watch Special ‘Change Together’

David Livingston/Getty Images

On Thursday, Queen Latifah will be hosting a Facebook Watch special, titled Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today to highlight the systemic injustice that Black people face in this country while encouraging listeners to continue to use their voices and be heard, particularly in the upcoming election.

According to a press release, the special will recognize the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, and how we can channel that same energy in our battles today.

“I can’t think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the 60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present. I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it,” Queen Latifah said.

“In order for this to be more than just a moment in time we must be honest and thoughtful about our history and how far we have and haven’t come. This show is in depth and unflinching,” executive producer Will Packer, whose company Will Packer Media, alongside Jesse Collins Entertainment is partnering with Facebook to collaborate on the special, which was also produced by dream hampton.

The special will launch on Facebook Watch at 9 am PT/12pm ET. Queen Latifah will share space with other known civil rights activists, educators and speakers, to talk about the racism and violence that Black people face in this country, while also encouraging the audience to make sure they are registered to vote so that their voices can be heard.

Other confirmed guests including actress and media personality Amanda Seales, attorney and political commentator Angela Rye, activist and artist Common, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and many more.