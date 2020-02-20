Black Twitter Has Spoken: Warren Ethered Bloomberg During Last Night’s Debate

The reviews are in and Black Twitter has spoken. Not only has it determined that Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate in Nevada was the best this election cycle, they’ve also concluded that Sen. Elizabeth Warren ethered Mike Bloomberg on the debate stage.

On Tuesday it was announced that Bloomberg had qualified for his first Democratic debate which was taking place on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Based on the performance by the five other candidates, they used the 24-hour notice to ready a fight against the former New York City mayor. While all of the 2020 hopefuls took their jabs at the one-time Republican, none landed the blows quite like Warren.

Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 19, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

By Wednesday evening #Ether was trending along with #WarrenForTheWin, #nastywomen, and #PresidentWarren2020. One Twitter user even took the time to splice a debate stage jab over Nas’s “Ether” beat for the perfect summation from last night’s event. “Get his ass” user @AyoTristan captioned the video.

And he wasn’t the only one who recognized the takedown. Some users bestowed upon Warren new monikers like “The Notorious L.I.Z.” and “LIZ-MATIC” while another user said that “warrened” is now synonymous with “ethered,” a term that entered the urban lexicon in the early 2000’s after Nas created the diss track of all diss tracks to respond to Jay Z’s “Takeover.”

When I woke up, #Ether was trending like it was 2001 again.



When I saw why, I understood.



Jay tried Nas with “Takeover”.

Nas closed the book on Jay with “Ether”.

Jay took swings at Nas with “Superugly” and “Blueprint2” and nothing stuck.



Bloomberg got ethered, no question. https://t.co/vsLT0cH27O — keep on pushin’… (@PapaBearBerk) February 20, 2020

I’ve listened to this Ether remix 20+ times lmao. Black Twitter is unbeatable. https://t.co/Apnm63K3mR — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren with Ether is better than a thousand Mike Bloomberg ads.pic.twitter.com/Al0NczKUOU — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 20, 2020

There were a number of Twitter users who pointed out the fact that Warren nor Bloomberg are likely to understand the magnitude of the ether video, but are still hopeful that someone on their campaign with knowledge of the Nas/Jay Z beef would sit them down to explain it to them.

I need a Black person on Elizabeth Warren’s staff to explain to her why Ether was trending last night. Somebody gotta pull Liz to the side and give her some hip-hop history and explain how this relates to her. K. Bye. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) February 20, 2020

Lol. My favorite part about this is at some point Bloom is gonna see this on Twitter and not understand the beat or the context of what ether is — but gonna see everyone laughing at him and he just won’t be able to figure out why lmao #ether https://t.co/xxOVT8l2n4 — Rashaan Mungo 🧢 (@MungoRashaan) February 20, 2020

All in all, Warren walked away from the Las Vegas stage the winner. Not only did she land her punches, but the campaign is also reporting a boost in fundraising, and a number of social media users are now confident in her ability to take on Donald Trump in the November general election.