Trump Bristles When Asked Why He Lied About COVID-19

Donald Trump continues to be a liar, this time claiming that he didn’t lie about knowing the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the nation and the globe in general.

During a briefing on Thursday, Trump was bluntly asked why he lied to Americans about the deadly virus. In his response, Trump insisted “I didn’t lie.”

“That’s a terrible question and phraseology,” the impeached president added.

But as a CNN fact check notes, that in itself is a lie.

“The way you phrased that is such a disgrace,” Trump added, bristling at ABC News correspondent Jon Karl’s question. “It’s a disgrace to ABC Television Network. It’s a disgrace to your employer.”

Karl refused to back down, pointing out that Trump himself had once compared the virus to the common flu, even though he was recorded by renowned journalist Bob Woodward back in February acknowledging that the virus was “more deadly.”

“What I went out and said is very simple. I want to show a level of confidence, and I want to show strength as a leader and I want to show our country is going to be fine one way or the other,” Trump said before directing blame at China. “There was no lie here. What we’re doing is we’re leading, and we’re leading in a proper way.”

Trump has been under intense scrutiny since Wednesday when a series of recorded interviews were released, tied to interviews that Woodward conducted between December 5, 2019 and July 21, 2020 for his latest book “Rage,” which is set to be released Sept. 15.

Despite the revelations made in the book (and in the recordings), Trump has remained defensive, claiming that Woodward had his statements for months but took no action, because, according to the president, “he knew they were good and proper answers.”

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives?” Trump tweeted. “Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”