Trump’s Reelection Campaign Sues NJ Over Governor’s Vote-By-Mail Order 

In yet another attack on the vote-by-mail process, the reelection campaign of Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey, seeking to overturn the state’s plans to send ballots to every registered voter ahead of the November elections, NJ.com reports.

According to the report, Trump’s campaign accused NJ Gov. Phil Murphy of a “brazen power grab.”

“In the state of New Jersey, where their universal vote-by-mail system has already resulted in fraud and disenfranchisement, Governor Murphy continues to remove safeguards against abuse,” Trump campaign counsel Matt Morgan said.

The Republican National Committee and the New Jersey Republican State Committee also joined on to the lawsuit.

According to CNN, the state’s intention is to mail a ballot to residents, who will then get to decide if they would like to mail back in their ballot or vote in person.

Murphy told CNN last week that the state intends to extend the model of voting that they used during the primary, which also taught officials some valuable lessons.

Murphy said that the NJ will “have more presence of secure drop boxes, make sure there is that physical in voting capacity, and as it relates to mail-in ballots, the good news is in a general election, it doesn’t matter what party you’re in, everybody gets a ballot.”

NJ isn’t the only state to meet interference from the Trump campaign over its intentions to expand vote by mail. The campaign has also sued Nevada over similar voting plans.