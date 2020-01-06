Sanders Starts 2020 With Promising Poll Numbers

Getty Images

According to a new CBS poll, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is starting off the new year on the right foot. Results of a CBS News Battleground Tracker show that the senator from Vermont is currently tied for first place in Iowa, along with Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. In New Hampshire, Sanders comes out on top with a two-point lead over former vice president Biden.

The numbers, according to CBS News, reveal Sanders’ best standing yet in what has been a long, primary season. They also confirm that if Iowans went to the polls today, Sanders would capture the same number of delegates as Buttigieg and Biden. Warren, whose policies and views are often compared to Sanders’ comes in fourth in the early primary state.

Sanders strong poll numbers among voters in Iowa and New Hampshire come as a weekly Chegg election tracker survey shows that the liberal politician is a favorite among Democrat and Democratic Party-leaning undergraduates across the United States. He ended the year with 38 percent support among the engaged voting bloc. His closest competitor is Sen. Elizabeth Warren who currently has 23 percent support.

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses students at Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA following the November primary debate.

Among those same 1,500 college students who were surveyed, the Democratic nominee, whoever that may be, was favored over Donald J. Trump to take the White House in 2020. When asked, “If the 2020 election for President were held today, would you vote for the Democratic candidate, would you vote for Donald Trump or would you not vote?” nearly 70 percent said they would support the Democratic candidate, roughly 20 percent would support Trump, and 10 percent would refrain from voting altogether.

