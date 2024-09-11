Kamala Harris Stays Focused, Donald Trump Spirals Into Falsehoods: 5 Key Takeaways From The Presidential Debate

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debated on Tuesday night in what could be their only debate before the November 5 election. The highly anticipated debate aired live on ABC from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state. There was no audience present, and each candidate’s microphone was muted while their opponent spoke.

Harris, focused and composed, set the tone from the beginning by clearly outlining her vision for the future—focused on middle-class growth, climate action, and comprehensive immigration reform. With 55 days left until election day, she directly addressed criticisms about not being transparent enough about her platform and laid out detailed plans that resonated with viewers seeking leadership rooted in unity and forward-thinking solutions.

On the other hand, Trump quickly strayed off course. While he started with a relatively measured tone, he soon spiraled into familiar outbursts that have characterized his public persona. The former president repeatedly relied on familiar and frequently debunked claims. His falsehoods included a conspiracy theory that immigrants in Ohio eat pets and a statement that Democrats support abortion after babies are born, which to be clear is murder and illegal across the country.

Trump’s responses were littered with personal grievances, often disconnected from the critical issues voters grapple with, such as healthcare, education and economic justice. The contrast in leadership styles became palpable as Harris steadily focused on the future, while Trump’s rhetoric stayed mired in grievance and a glorified version of the past.

Here are five key takeaways from the debate.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Harris Set The Tone And Traps. Trump Leaped Into Them

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the debate with a bold gesture, walking across the stage to shake Donald Trump’s hand. “Kamala Harris,” she said with a smile, introducing herself as they met for the first time. “Let’s have a good debate.” Trump responded with a brief, “Nice to see you. Have fun,” setting the stage for what would become an intense 90-minute exchange. This was the first time the two met in person. From the outset, Harris seized control of the conversation, delivering pointed critiques of Trump’s economic policies, his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and his rhetoric at rallies. While Trump started the night measured, his frustration grew increasingly evident as Harris’s remarks clearly got under his skin as the debate unfolded.

2..Trump Repeatedly Spewed Lies

Throughout the debate, Donald Trump repeated lies to make his points, stating already debunked rhetoric on everything from the results of the 2020 election to abortion and even the January 6 attacks. The former president brought up the unfounded conspiracy theory that immigrants from Haiti living in Springfield, Ohio, are eating people’s cats and dogs. He said at one point, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of people who live there.” This is false.

When ABC News moderator David Muir pointed out that city officials denied any evidence that migrants in Springfield were actually eating pets, Trump doubled down, saying “the people on television” were saying it. When pressed, Trump just said, “We’ll find out.”

When the debate moved to crime, Trump claimed that crime was up in the United States, contrary to the rest of the world. Muir, too, pointed out that, according to FBI data, crime had actually declined in the past few years.

Trump, again, deferred to a different conspiracy theory that the FBI is deeply corrupt and issuing “defrauding statements.” He argued “it was a fraud.” Later in the debate, Trump argued that US elections are “a mess” and claimed that Democrats are trying to get undocumented immigrants to vote in elections.

This, too, is false.

During the debate, former President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from the January 6 Capitol attack, claiming he was there only to give a speech and blaming then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the lack of security. “That was Nancy Pelosi’s job to beef up security,” he said. This claim is false. Pelosi did not control Capitol security, which is overseen by the Capitol Police Board. Trump was impeached for inciting the insurrection, and investigations have shown his rhetoric played a central role. His comments reflect ongoing attempts to deflect responsibility.

3. A Woman’s Right To Choose

In a moment that sharply defined Harris’s debate performance was the topic of abortion as she showcased command over the issue of reproductive rights, particularly in the context of the post-Roe v. Wade landscape. As one of the administration’s most vocal advocates on reproductive rights, Harris was able to deliver a forceful rebuttal to Donald Trump’s defense of his abortion policies—something Biden had struggled to do in prior debates.

“The government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Harris said. She painted a vivid picture of women facing medical complications, gut-wrenching decisions and the need to travel out of state for an abortion.

Trump, who appointed three of the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe, attempted to paint his stance as more moderate by criticizing extreme abortion bans, such as those at six weeks, and expressing support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or danger to the mother’s life. However, he remained unapologetic about the reversal of federal abortion protections. “I did a great service in doing that. It took courage to do it,” Trump said of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its constitutional protections for abortion. “And the Supreme Court had great courage in doing it. And I give tremendous credit to those six justices.”

Trump repeated many of his familiar arguments, falsely claiming widespread support for returning abortion rights to the states and inaccurately accusing Democrats of advocating for late-term abortions, including the false claim that certain states permit abortion even after a baby is born. This rhetoric prompted an immediate fact check from moderator Linsey Davis, who clarified, “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

Harris, in stark contrast, responded by putting a human face on the issue. She highlighted the real-life impact of restrictive abortion laws, recounting stories of women who had been denied care after being raped or who were unable to access proper treatment during miscarriages. “You want to talk about this is what people wanted?” Harris said. “Pregnant women who want to carry a pregnancy to term, suffering from a miscarriage, being denied care in an emergency room because the health care providers are afraid they might go to jail, and she’s bleeding out in a car in the parking lot – she didn’t want that.”

4. Identity Politics

One of the most contentious exchanges occurred when Trump was questioned about his false comments last month, claiming that Harris only recently began identifying as Black. We all know that Harris is Black and South Asian. Trump defended his remarks, claiming he had “read it somewhere” and dismissed the issue, saying, “I couldn’t care less. Whatever she wants to be is OK with me.”

In the weeks following those comments, Harris had largely avoided engaging in the personal attack, calling it part of Trump’s “same old tired playbook.” However, during the debate, she addressed Trump’s attacks in a more direct and meaningful way. Instead of defending her racial identity, Harris highlighted Trump’s long history of racial discrimination and racist behavior.

From his involvement in housing discrimination investigations to his public calls for the death penalty for the Central Park Five—five teenagers of color falsely convicted of a brutal assault—to his role in promoting the birther conspiracy against former President Barack Obama, Harris laid bare Trump’s pattern of racism.

“And I think the American people want better than that. They want better than this,” Harris declared. “We see in each other a friend. We see in each other a neighbor. We don’t want a leader who is constantly trying to have Americans point their fingers at each other.”

Trump pushed back, attempting to minimize his actions by noting that others, including former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, also supported the Central Park Five case. He argued that Harris was reaching into the past to dredge up outdated issues and accused the Biden-Harris administration of being the truly divisive force. “This is a person that has to stretch back years—40, 50 years ago—because there’s nothing now,” Trump retorted.

Yet, despite this heated exchange, neither candidate delved deeply into how systemic racism continues to affect communities today. Issues like criminal justice reform, police violence, voter suppression, and racial inequality were left largely unaddressed. The absence of a substantive discussion on these topics was glaring, as it failed to confront the ongoing challenges facing Black Americans. This was a missed opportunity by both candidates.

5. Plans To Improve America’s Economy

Kamala Harris wasted no time promoting her “opportunity economy” during the debate, presenting it as a comprehensive plan aimed at uplifting working families. The vice president’s proposal includes tax breaks for small business owners, financial relief for new parents, and assistance for first-time homebuyers, along with a firm stance on cracking down on corporate price-gouging. “I am the only person on this stage focused on lifting up the middle class,” Harris stated, referencing her own upbringing in a middle-class household to underscore her connection to the economic challenges many Americans face.

In contrast, Donald Trump leaned heavily on his claim that he presided over the “best economy” before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global markets. He shifted the blame to the current administration for the rising costs Americans have been facing, accusing Harris and Biden of failing to curb inflation. “People can’t even go out and buy cereal, or bacon, or anything else,” Trump argued, tapping into the frustrations of families grappling with higher grocery bills.

It is true that inflation surged under the Biden-Harris administration, however Harris was quick to point out that it has since dropped significantly. As of August, inflation settled at 2.9%, a marked decrease from previous highs and lower than the historical average of nearly 3.3%.

Trump also reiterated his plans to prioritize tariffs if reelected, signaling a return to the trade policies that defined much of his first term. His focus on tariffs, while controversial, is part of his broader economic vision aimed at reviving American manufacturing and placing pressure on foreign competitors.

Ultimately, the debate didn’t offer many policy breakthroughs from either side, but it did provide a defining moment in the optics of leadership. Harris appeared presidential, composed and ready to lead, while Trump struggled to maintain control. As the campaign continues, this debate may become a pivotal moment for voters looking for a steady hand in leadership, especially in communities where trust in political leaders has been hard-earned.