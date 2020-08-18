The McCloskeys, Who Pointed Guns At Protesters, To Speak At RNC

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis, Mo. couple who brandished firearms at protesters walking on their private street back in June are now slated to be a part of the Republican National Convention next week, speaking out about their support for Donald Trump, the Washington Post reports.

The duo are currently facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, stemming from the incident in late June, which showed Mark McCloskey armed with a long rifle and Patricia McCloskey holding a handgun outside their home.

Mark McCloskey claimed that he feared for his life after he claimed protesters broke through a private gate and threatened to kill him, his dogs and burn his house down.

“I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate,” Mark McCloskey said at the time.

Other speakers expected at the RNC include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), according to the Post.