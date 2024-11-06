Op-Ed: Trump's Re-Election: Reckoning With The Present And Bracing For The Future

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Our country has elected a convicted felon sexual abuser who tried to overturn an election and provoked an insurrection, has been dismissive of our Constitution, has proudly stripped women of reproductive rights, and has expressed having no interest in upholding our democracy to be president. Again.

We’ve been here before, but this time is different because we now know, without a doubt, who this man is. But that wasn’t enough. I am still finding the words to express the depth of this heartbreak. But first, I feel confident in saying that we — Black women — did our job. From taking action with that historic fundraising Zoom call to tirelessly campaigning and, of course, showing up at the polls and voting for Harris, we did all we could. We should be proud.

Nonetheless, these next four years will be challenging, to say the least. We survived a Trump presidency once before, and although we are still reeling from it, we can survive him again. As we have done throughout history, for generations, and through horrific conditions, we will adjust and figure it out. This is not the end. We might feel despair, but we cannot accept defeat.

These are the cards we’ve been dealt.

Healthcare

A Trump presidency could significantly disrupt healthcare access, especially for Black Americans, by targeting essential programs that have narrowed racial disparities in health coverage. Trump has been vocal about repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) despite its success in reducing the coverage gap between Black and white adults. By doing so, Trump risks reversing the gains made in healthcare accessibility, leaving millions vulnerable to higher costs and loss of insurance.

Then there’s medical debt. Approximately 41 percent of Americans have this type of debt, with it disproportionately impacting Black Americans — according to NPR, 56% of Black adults owe money for a medical or dental bill, compared to 37% of white adults. Project 2025 outlines a plan that will roll back the recent law banning surprise billing and push to cut Medicaid, which will likely have devastating effects on low-income families and communities of color, as about half of Medicaid enrollees are Black or Hispanic. Black Americans already face disparities in health outcomes, so cuts to Medicaid, combined with efforts to remove protections like the recent ban on surprise medical billing, will likely exacerbate these inequities. Reduced access to affordable healthcare can lead to increased rates of untreated illnesses and financial hardship, placing additional burdens on Black communities who rely on these programs to manage and afford their care.

Reproductive Rights

We live in a country that has the highest rate of maternal deaths among high-income nations across the globe, with Black women having the highest maternal death rate of all US women — making Black American women more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than any group of women in a high-income country. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, in large part thanks to Trump, the ways that women can, will, and have died during pregnancy have increased.For women in states that don’t protect a woman’s right to choose and restrict or ban abortions, the maternal rate is higher. Black women like Amber Thurman, a 28-year-old medical student and mother of one, and Candi Miller, a married mother of three, who both died preventable deaths in Georgia following the overturning of Roe, are just two victims of this assault on our rights and bodily autonomy.

With Trump’s return to office, it’s possible that he will continue to embolden more states to adopt strict measures, and his administration could even attempt to pass a federal abortion ban or severely restrict funding for organizations that provide reproductive health services. These restrictions will disproportionately affect women of color, especially Black women, which might lead to even higher maternal death rates.

Education

A Trump presidency could have a profound impact on education in the United States, especially for Black communities who rely heavily on federal programs to access and afford higher education. Project 2025 proposes eliminating the Department of Education and ending federal education funding, public service student loan forgiveness, and the income-driven loan repayment program. This will disproportionately impact Black Americans — especially Black women — as we rely on student loans and are affected by student loan debt at a higher rate than white people.

For many Black students, these changes will severely limit financial support, making it even harder to achieve educational and economic advancement. Additionally, without federal oversight, public education could become even more inequitable, with Black and low-income communities likely facing more significant funding loss. Removing these resources could widen existing disparities, undermining educational access, affordability, and upward mobility for Black Americans.

Economic Justice

Whereas Kamala Harris expressed plans to support and benefit the middle class and everyday Americans, Trump’s economic platform will likely continue his work to reduce taxes for the wealthy. He has also expressed possibly eliminating federal income and payroll taxes, both of which fund Social Security and Medicare.Additionally, Trump has said he will increase trade tariffs and prioritize deregulation, which will impact so many corners of our lives, from our water to our food — and both of which will be felt across the globe.

His support for rolling back regulations on industries like healthcare, education, and environmental protections could lead to higher out-of-pocket costs for families while undermining protections that safeguard public welfare. His potential cuts to social safety nets, including Medicaid and food assistance, would also strain low- and middle-income households that rely on these programs during economic hardships. Ultimately, these policies could deepen economic divides, making it harder for middle-class families to achieve financial stability and upward mobility.

Criminal Justice Reform

A Trump presidency could severely undermine social justice and civil rights, especially for Black and brown communities. Through his support of Project 2025, Trump aims to increase funding for police forces and grant immunity to officers accused of misconduct. He has also advocated for aggressive and racist tactics, such as “stop and frisk,” which have a documented history of racial bias and harm against people of color.

These measures will embolden police departments to act with even less accountability, reinforcing systems that disproportionately target Black communities. His presidency will foster an environment that normalizes injustice against communities of color.

Environmental Policy

Trump has consistently advocated for energy independence through expanded fossil fuel production and has said he will roll back environmental protections. This push for fossil fuels not only accelerates climate change but also heightens pollution levels, which are often most severe in Black communities that are already burdened by environmental hazards. He will likely seek to withdraw from climate accords and ease restrictions on industries that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Under a second Trump term, environmental protections would likely be further diminished.

Black women, who are more likely to live in urban areas near industrial sites, face higher exposure to pollutants that exacerbate respiratory illnesses, cancer risks, and other health issues. Additionally, climate change effects like extreme heat, flooding, and storms — which are growing more intense as greenhouse gas emissions rise — disproportionately harm marginalized communities. This second Trump term could deepen environmental injustices and undermine the health of us all.

Foreign Policy

For those of us who are disappointed in the Biden-Harris administration’s response to the Israel-Palestine conflict, a Trump presidency is likely to be worse. Now that we have a president who doesn’t even see the humanity of the citizens of his own country, we are further from a ceasefire than we were. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t waste any time in congratulating Trump. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” said Netanyahu.

None of these things are a surprise. Trump has told and shown us who he is, but millions of Americans chose him anyway. Trump’s opponent was a Black and South Asian woman, so despite the impressive campaign she pulled off, this outcome is not surprising. This is and always has been a deeply racist and misogynistic country with a capacity for hate so large that it has, time and time again, let that hatred keep it from truly thriving. Since Trump’s 2016 victory, his supporters have been shown that in this country, darkness is rewarded, so here we are — stepping into another four years of chaos, division and very real repercussions that will likely change our country in ways we haven’t even begun to dream up yet. Changes that will negatively impact generations of Americans as they come of age in a place that provides fewer liberties than their parents and grandparents had. With Trump as president again, we are going backward. Still, we have to find a way to move forward.

A Harris win wasn’t going to end all of our problems. Especially considering that Trump’s 2016 presidency was already consequential enough and will have an impact on our lives for years to come. Harris might not have “healed” us, but she could have stopped the bleeding as opposed to Trump, who intends to keep cutting us open. Nonetheless, here we are. We will keep going, as we’ve always done.

But today, we mourn.