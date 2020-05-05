Ohio State Rep. Says Faces Are The ‘Likeness Of God’ In Refusal To Wear Mask

Facebook

Ohio State Rep. Nino Vitale has made it extremely clear that he has no intention of wearing a face mask, criticizing Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for backtracking on the topic.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Vitale pointed out moments where both Dr. Acton and DeWine brushed off the need for wearing face masks in public. Weeks later, the message change, with DeWine mandating that masks be used in public, even as Acton called on residents to “don” their masks like a cape. More recently, DeWine called the mandate for masks “a bridge too far,” adding “people were not going to accept the government telling them what to do.”

Still, DeWine did highly recommend that individuals wear masks.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tells @MarthaRaddatz his statewide order mandating face masks be worn in stores went "too far."



"It became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do." https://t.co/KUQPYmxrRD pic.twitter.com/qBiBq4PYMm — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 3, 2020

“They have changed their mind about masks 4 times,” Vitale wrote in his Facebook post before signaling his own refusal to wear them.

“This is not the entire world. This is the greatest nation on earth founded on Judeo-Christian Principles. One of those principles is that we are all created in the image and likeness of God,” Vitale added. “That image is seen the most by our face. I will not wear a mask.”

Watch Acton, Gov. DeWine and Rep. Vitale in this 90-second video “On Wearing Masks.” Watch Dir. Acton, Gov. DeWine and Rep. Vitale in this 90-second video “On Wearing Masks.”“Don’t use masks they won’t stop the spread – Dr. Acton” (early April), “Mandate Masks – Dr. Acton” (late April), “No mandate for masks – Gov. DeWine” (late April), “All – Don your cape and mask” – Dr. Acton-Early May), “Mandate for only employees – Dr. Acton” (early May), “masks were a bridge too far” – Gov DeWine (yesterday).(Wearing a Mask)…”was just a bridge too far that people were not going to accept the government telling them what to do.” – Yesterday on Sunday Television – Gov DeWineDr. Acton spent weeks telling us that masks make no difference in stopping the spread and were not needed for the general public. Then she spent all of last week telling us to “don our cape and mask”, and that in other counties, this is the norm and we should make it the new normal in Ohio and even the entire nation forever.DeWine was on national television on Sunday stating, “masks were just a bridge too far.” Just in the past 6 days, they have changed their mind about masks 4 times.What is my response? “This is not the entire world. This is the greatest nation on earth founded on Judeo-Christian Principles. One of those principles is that we are all created in the image and likeness of God. That image is seen the most by our face. I will not wear a mask.” – Rep. VitaleSee Acton, Dewine and Vitale in this 90 second video.It is time to do what Preble County did, ignore the unelected Dr. Acton’s orders, open your counties now, before it’s too late. This is not based on logic, this is based on fear and propaganda and every statistical, data driven study done in the last 2 weeks says death counts are low, the models were wrong, and this is more like the flu.Additionally, these orders were NOT voted on by 2/3rds of a vote of the legislature, as need to be done in cases of emergencies in Ohio. These are INVALID orders. The highest law of Ohio, the Ohio Constitution states … “emergency laws necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety, shall go into immediate effect. Such emergency laws upon a yea and nay vote must receive the vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each branch of the general assembly…” Article 2 Section 01d – Emergency Laws#SpreadTruthOhio – SHARE THIS POST – Don't forget to like this page and stay up on posts.#OhioIsOpen#StopSpreadingFear#MasksDoNotWork – says Dr. Acton herself (sometimes) Posted by Rep. Nino Vitale on Monday, May 4, 2020

In the post, Vitale included a video compilation, pulling together Acton’s and DeWine’s varying comments on the issue.

In the video, Vitale repeated his stance, claiming that he doesn’t want to cover people’s faces, as “we’re created in the image and likeness of God.”

“When we think of image, do we think of a chest or our legs or our arms?” Vitale said. “We think of their face. I don’t want to cover people’s faces.”

Vitale also urged counties to open up in his post, “before it’s too late,” saying that the response is not “based on logic,” but on “fear and propaganda.”

“Every statistical, data-driven study done in the last 2 weeks says death counts are low, the models were wrong, and this is more like the flu,” Vitale added.

The flu vs. coronavirus comparison has been used in many statistics, although many reports have outlined why that comparison is apples to oranges and largely flawed.