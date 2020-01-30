DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Endorses Michael Bloomberg For President

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

DC mayor Muriel Bowser has thrown her support behind former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is running to be the Democratic nominee in the 2020 Presidential elections.

In a tweet announcing her endorsement, Bowser described Bloomberg as “a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done.”

“We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality,” she added.

“Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate who will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump and has a blueprint to rebuild America and improve the quality of life for all Americans.”

We can resolve our most pressing problems if we have the right leader to turn innovative ideas into reality@MikeBloomberg is a problem-solver with a proven track record of getting things done. He’s a mentor & friend & I’m proud to endorse him for president. #MikeWillGetItDone pic.twitter.com/40jBr4XxSz — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) January 30, 2020

Bloomberg joined the race relatively late in the game in comparison to his counterparts but held back none of his sizeable resources or funds when it comes to campaigning.

He has also been making it a point to apologize for his previous support of stop-and-frisk that led to the targeting of Black and Latinx people across New York City, as well as come out in support of the Exonerated Five after meeting intense scrutiny for his handling in both issues.

A Jan. 22 Monmouth University Poll showed that 9% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters would like Bloomberg to face off against the current president, putting him neatly in a distant fourth place behind the top contenders which included former Vice President Joe Biden (30%), Sen. Bernie Sanders (23%) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (14%).

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang trailed behind Bloomberg in the poll at 6%, 5%, and 3% respectively.

