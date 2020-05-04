Michigan Gov. Slams Protests As ‘Some Of The Worst Racism And Awful Parts Of Our History’

EFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Michigan residents continued to protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order last week, bringing on criticism from the Democrat who slammed the displays of assault weapons, swastikas, nooses and Confederate flags as some of the “worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country.”

Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.



This is America in the age of Trump. pic.twitter.com/tLWR2bvjtR — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) April 30, 2020

“The behavior you’ve seen in all of the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan,” Whitmer said of what she described as “outrageousness” on Sunday during CNN’s State of the Union.

“We have to listen to the epidemiologist and health experts and displays like the one we saw at our capitol is not representative of who we are.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to protesters descending on her state’s capitol, including some who were armed. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/lfPgGnpkGC — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 3, 2020

“The fact of the matter is we are in the global pandemic. This is not something we negotiate ourselves out of and is a political matter. This is a public health crisis that has taken the lives of almost 70,000 Americans,” the governor, who has refused to budge on her stay-at-home order, said. “Whether you agree with me or not, I’m working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan.”

On Friday, Donald Trump had tweeted his defense of the protesters, calling them “very good people,” although very angry.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal,” he tweeted.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020



