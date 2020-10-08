‘Mr. Vice-President, I’m Speaking’: Kamala Harris Chastises Mike Pence During First And Only VP Debate

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (D-Mass) attempting to disrespect and silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) gave us, “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s transparent and failed attempt to manipulate and distract Rep. Maxine Waters gave us, “Reclaiming my time.”

Now, Vice-President Mike Pence’s attempt to disrespect and talk over Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris during Wednesday night’s first and only vice-presidential debate of the 2020 election has gifted us with, “I’m speaking.”

Harris had to remind Pence to wait his turn several times throughout the debate. Though he was not as aggressively rude and petulant as President Donald Trump acted in the first presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden, he did not respect Harris’ time, nor did he adhere to the direction of moderator Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief.

Regardless, not even plexiglass could stop Harris from making sure Pence understood that when a grown woman is speaking, it’s best that he just sit there and take notes.

The VP debate took place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.