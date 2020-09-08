Kamala Harris Meets Jacob Blake’s Family

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

While visiting Wisconsin on Monday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met privately with the family of Jacob Blake.

Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Blake family, released a statement about the visit, which Blake himself joined by phone via his hospital bed.

“Senator Harris had an inspirational and uplifting one-hour visit with Jacob Blake, Jr., and his family today,” the statement noted. “In a moving moment, Jacob, Jr., told Senator Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain.”

Harris also spoke to the family about the policy changes that she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are pushing for, including the Justice in Policing Act and implicit bias training.

Sen. @KamalaHarris met with the family of #JacobBlake today, who joined by phone from his hospital bed. The family’s legal team released the following statement about the one-hour visit. #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/TQ7io0Clhe — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 7, 2020

When asked about her visit with the family during a tour of an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Milwaukee, Harris told reporters that the Blake family is “incredible,” according to CBS News.

“I mean, they’re an incredible family and what they’ve endured and they do it with such divinity and grace and you know they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris on her meeting with Jacob Blake’s family: “I mean they’re an incredible family and what they’ve endured and they do it with such divinity and grace and you know they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.” pic.twitter.com/O98W5XhICI — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 7, 2020

Blake is currently still recovering after being shot several times in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey last month. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.