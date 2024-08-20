History, Hope And A Passing Of The Torch: Check Out The Highlights From Day 1 Of The Democratic National Convention

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image

The first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a powerful tribute to President Joe Biden’s legacy as Democrats celebrated his accomplishments and set the stage for the party’s future. In a surprise appearance, Kamala Harris joined the evening’s lineup, reinforcing the party’s united front behind both herself and President Biden.

Speakers skillfully balanced gratitude for Biden’s leadership with a clear message of moving forward, underscored by the day’s theme, “For The People.” Throughout the night, speakers at the United Center in Chicago drew sharp contrasts between Donald Trump, described as working only for himself, and the Harris/Walz administration, which they vowed would fight tirelessly for everyday Americans. Here are some key takeaways from Day One.

REVEREND JESSE JACKSON RECEIVED A WARM TRIBUTE

Day one of the DNC highlighted the upbeat energy and enthusiasm of the Harris campaign. It also offered an opportunity to pay homage to the people who made Harris’ candidacy possible. First up was Jesse Jackson. A video montage of his career played before Jackson came onstage, greeted by thunderous applause in tribute to his historic run as the first Black man to run for president in 1984 and again in 1988. His uplifting 1984 campaign built around the image of America as a quilt mirrored that of his “Rainbow Coalition” non-profit. His 1988 DNC speech “Keep Hope Alive” is remembered as a powerful plea to help the country’s downtrodden and never to lose hope. The 82-year-old is battling Parkinson’s disease and made no remarks but looked cheerful as he waved to the crowd from his wheelchair.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson appear onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE HILLARY CLINTON REFLECTED ON HISTORY

Hillary Clinton took to the stage and received a standing ovation that lasted two minutes. Clinton, who made history in 2016 when she became the first woman to clinch the nomination of a major U.S. party, also honored the past in her speech. She praised Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, who became the first Black woman to run for president in 1972 and inspired Clinton to “dream bigger, not just because of who she was, but because of who she fought for, working parents, for children, the last, the least and the lost.” Reflecting on the progress that women running for office have made and the incredible promise of a Kamala Harris presidency, she said, “Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest, glass ceiling. And tonight, so close to breaking through once and for all, I want to tell you what I see through all those cracks,” Clinton continued. “I see freedom…on the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office. My friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and clears the way for all of us.” She then encouraged everyone to work harder than they ever have to get VP Harris elected.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

VP KAMALA HARRIS PRAISED BIDEN IN SURPRISE REMARKS

In a surprise appearance, the nominee took to the stage and spoke. VP Harris opened with praise for President Biden for his “historic leadership” and “lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you” She also struck an optimistic note saying “This November, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people we are moving forward with optimism hope and faith.” She ended with what’s become a campaign motto “When we fight, we win!” Harris will formally accept the nomination on Thursday, the convention’s final day with a roll call vote and an official speech.

TOPSHOT – US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SHARED PERSONAL STORIES OF HARRIS’ IMPACT

VP Harris was described by various speakers as a fighter for the underdog, a protector, and a “champion for the people.” She was also described as a caring, empathetic person. Texas representative Jasmine Crockett who’s had several viral moments (including one where she verbally tussled with MAGA provocateur Marjorie Taylor Greene describing her “bleach blonde bad built butch body” after Greene made a disparaging comment about her eyelashes), spoke about her first interaction with VP Harris. Crockett had been having a rough time as a freshman congresswoman in a chaotic, deeply divided House. She met VP Harris for her official photo with her, and the expression on her face led Harris to ask her, “What’s wrong.” Crockett explained that she began to cry at that moment, and the VP wiped away her tears and “listened.” She then said to Crockett, “You are exactly where God wants you; the people in your district chose you because they believe in you, and so do I.” Crockett said the words of encouragement “gave me my legislative legs, and I’ve been running ever since.”

Stacey Johnson-Batiste , a longtime friend of Harris also told a heartwarming story about 4-year-old Harris, who stood up for her when a little boy broke her clay sculpture. Harris paid for that act of bravery with a gash above her eye when the boy wound up hitting her with an object. But for Johnson-Batiste, that exemplified Harris’ protective spirit—fighting for others regardless of the cost.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ABORTION RIGHTS WERE FRONT AND CENTER WITH 1ST PERSON NARRATIVES

Black women in particular are harmed by a lack of reproductive rights. With the fall of Roe v. Wade, Democrats have rallied support for laws all over the country that protect a women’s right to choose and are counting on the abortion rights issue to propel them to victory in November. Signifying the issue’s importance, the DNC featured three powerful stories women experienced who experienced harm as a result of abortion bans. Kaitlyn Joshua, a Black woman from Louisiana, was looking forward to welcoming a new baby, and so was her 4-year-old daughter, who was excited to be a big sister. Unfortunately, Joshua miscarried but rather than receive help, she was turned away from two emergency rooms, losing so much blood in the process her husband feared she would die. Joshua is supporting Harris because “Our daughters deserve better, America deserves better.”

TOPSHOT – Amanda Zurawksi and Josh Zurawski (L) speak about reproductive rights on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Another harrowing account was that of 22-year-old Kentucky resident Hadley Duvall who became pregnant at just 12 years old after her stepfather raped her; she later miscarried. Referring to Trump, who said watching states ban abortion was a beautiful thing, she asked “What is beautiful about a child having to carry her parent’s child?” If elected, Harris has made it clear that she would support legislation to enshrine Roe. In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, she said, “I am being precise. We need to put into law the protections of Roe v Wade. And that is about going back to where we were before the Dobbs decision.”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN OFFICIALLY PASSED THE TORCH WITH A ROUSING SPEECH

At around 11:30 pm ET, Joe Biden entered the convention floor to Jackie Wilson’s classic “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me” and hugged his daughter, Ashley Biden, who introduced him. He was met by a raucous 4-minute-long standing ovation punctuated by chants of “We love Joe” and “Thank you, Joe.” At one point, he wiped away tears. Biden has been in politics for more than 50 years but didn’t attempt to sum up his entire career—instead, he focused on the nearly 4 years he’s served as president.

Early in his 45-minute speech, he recalled that it was the rampant racism and antisemitism displayed during Charlottesville and Trump’s response that “there were good people on both sides” that led him to run in 2020. Echoing a theme of the Harris campaign, that of “not going back,” Biden said, “I’ve been determined to keep America moving forward, not going back. To stand against hate and violence in all its forms, to be a nation where we not only live with but thrive on diversity, demonizing no one, leaving no one behind, becoming a nation we profess to be.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Reflecting his commitment to diversity, Biden mentioned that he kept his promise to install the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. “I’m proud to have kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America” and to have “the most diverse cabinet in US history, including the first Black woman of South Asian descent, Kamala Harris, who will serve as the 47th president of the United States.” At which point, the crowd again erupted in chants of “Thank You, Joe,” to which Biden responded, “Thank You, Kamala.”

In a speech that veered between being a celebration of his legacy and accomplishments to passing the baton to VP Kamala Harris, he addressed the concern that he’d been forced from the presidential race in the first place saying, “It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president but I love my country more.” Biden continued, “And all this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, that’s not true. I love my country more. And we need to preserve our democracy in 2024.”

He later vowed to be “the best volunteer that Harris and Walz have ever seen.” Biden ended his speech on a poignant note, saying, “America, I gave my best to you.” As Kamala Harris claims the mantle to lead the Democratic party and potentially the nation, those words may yet be proven true.