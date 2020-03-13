CBC Chair Karen Bass Backs Biden, Calls Black Support ‘A Survival Vote’

Congresswoman Karen Bass is throwing her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Though she made it clear that her endorsement is not on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus of which she is the chairwoman, her personal decision is in step with a number of its members who endorsed the long-time politician within the last week.

On Friday morning, Bass told the Associated Press, “It’s very clear to me that he is the best person, not just to beat Trump, but he is the person to lead at this time. I think him having a long-standing history of working with African American communities, most notably in his own state but around the country, was qualitatively different from the other candidates.”

Bass also said, according to the Washington Post, that the support Biden is currently receiving from members of the African American community has to do with “a survival vote,” given the critical nature of the 2020 election.

“I cannot say it enough: Black women are concerned about saving this country,” said Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). “This is not about who I’m falling in love with. This is about who is going to protect my children and grandchildren.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: U.S. Representative for California’s 37th congressional district and Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Karen Bass speaks onstage during the National Night To End Youth Homelessness event held at Hollywood United Methodist Church. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Bass admitted that she was reluctant to back the former senator from Delaware while CBC members Kamala Harris and Cory Booker were also vying to become the country’s next leader. After their withdrawal from the race, however, Biden became her preferred choice. Much like other Black Democrats before her, she cited Biden’s familiarity with the community.

The Post reporter wrote that Bass noted other campaigns had not been in touch with the Congressional Black Caucus in the way that Biden had, and during a visit with her to a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffle located a South Central Los Angeles neighborhood that makes up her district, the current frontrunner was able to “easily interact with people, the way he was able to communicate empathy, concern, and interest.”