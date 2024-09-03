Caribbean Americans "Rally For Kamala" : Sheryl Lee Ralph And Tatyana Ali Headline National Call In Support Of The 2024 Harris Presidential Campaign

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 25: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first labor union to endorse Harris for president since announcing her campaign. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

In a powerful display of unity, hundreds of Caribbean Americans, including celebrities like Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali, Jamaican-American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, and Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett for the U.S. Virgin Islands, gathered to support Kamala Harris for President.

The virtual event, ‘Harris for President’: Caribbean-Americans National Call,” held in August united people across the United States and the Caribbean, demonstrating the Caribbean diaspora’s profound impact and growing political influence in the upcoming election. It marked then start of a larger effort called “Rally For Kamala”, a Caribbean-American campaign to elect VP Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States. The campaign also works to increase voter registration, education and protection.

“We are here tonight to acknowledge our collective strength and unwavering support for Kamala Harris,” said Marlon Hill, a Miami-based attorney who helped organize the community call along with other members of the Caribbean-American Collective, including Karen Andre, Kyra Stephenson-Valley and Shurland Oliver.

“This rally is a testament to the power and resilience of the Caribbean-American community and our commitment to ensuring that our voices are heard and our votes count in this critical election,” he added.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, the vibrant Caribbean community in the United States consists of over 8.5 million people who were either born in the Caribbean or have ancestral ties to the region. Despite their significant presence, the Caribbean diaspora often remains an overlooked voting bloc. However, their contributions to both the U.S. and their homelands are undeniable, and they are increasingly making their voices heard in the political landscape, advocating for greater recognition and influence.

The event started with an impassioned speech by Ralph, a proud Jamaican-American, who called on the Caribbean community to make their voices heard. “We stand and fight for social justice too. Our unique heritage and vibrant spirits embody the diversity that strengthens our nation,” Ralph proclaimed. She highlighted the excitement and hope ignited by Kamala Harris, stating, “No one could have imagined the fire of hope that has been lit within all of us by this Caribbean American woman, Kamala Harris.”

Ralph urged everyone to register to vote and to engage their communities in the electoral process. “Talk to everybody because, at this moment, we have the golden opportunity to shape the future of this country,” she said. She emphasized the importance of supporting a leader who understands the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion. “Together, we can create a future where every voice is heard, every community is empowered, and every dream is within reach.” Ralph concluded with a notable Jamaican proverb, “We’re little, but we’re tallawah. (It means we may be small but strong, mighty, and can do anything.) Let’s make Kamala Harris our President. Yeah, man, we need some rice and peas in the White House.”

In a heartfelt and compelling address, Ali proudly shared her heritage and voiced her unwavering support for Vice President Harris. Ali, who is of Afro-Panamanian and Indo-Trinidadian descent, highlighted the significance of her background and the unity of Caribbean Americans in this crucial election.

“I am a proud Black and Indian Caribbean American woman. My mother is Afro-Panamanian with roots in St. Vincent and Barbados, and my father is Indo-Trinidadian and American. She emphasized the importance of coalition-building and substance over division, aligning her values with Harris’s.

She praised Harris’s commitment to reproductive rights and Black maternal health advocacy, noting her role as an original co-sponsor of the Momnibus Bill. “This stack of legislation needs to be passed to save lives, especially for Black women, Native American women, and women living in rural areas. In the White House, she expanded Medicaid coverage to include the postpartum period and created new safety standards for hospital birthing rooms.”

As a mother of two young Black boys, Ali expressed her desire for a better future for all children. She highlighted Harris’s work on gun law reform, climate change bills, and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. “Kamala Harris takes action. She was the tie-breaking vote 33 times, more than any vice president in the last 200 years,” she noted.

Politicians also took the virtual stage to rally support for Vice President Harris. Rep. Clarke, who is of Jamaican heritage, spoke passionately about the need for Caribbean Americans to unite, emphasizing the importance of a decisive victory, urging the community to dig deep and ensure Harris has the financial resources to reach every eligible voter.

Congresswoman Clarke highlighted the significant contributions of Caribbean Americans to U.S. democracy and their commitment to fostering relationships that benefit both the U.S. and Caribbean nations. She also underscored Vice President Harris’s work on women’s health and her leadership in addressing critical issues such as immigration reform and climate change.

LaNiesha Dawson, Deputy Political Director of Harris for President, shared the campaign’s successes, including raising over $200 million and signing up 170,000 volunteers within 11 days. “Our coalition comprises women, Latinos, students, progressives, seniors, Native Americans, Black voters, and more. This is a campaign for everyone.”

Dawson emphasized the need for genuine and authentic outreach nationwide, urging everyone to join the effort. “In the words of Vice President Harris, now is the time. We are the underdogs in this race, but we can ensure every voice is heard with your support.”

Congresswoman Plaskett, who represents the United States Virgin Islands, called for a concerted effort to register voters, particularly during September, which is Voter Registration Month.

“We must ensure that we are engaged in ongoing voter and national registration. Voter Registration Month is in September. We should be planning all manner of activities in our local community to find every single individual who is unregistered and get them registered to vote,” she said.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of Caribbean Americans, Plaskett highlighted the profound contributions of both American democracy and their local communities. “Caribbean Americans have been major contributors throughout the years, throughout the generations, to this democracy, to make sure that our voices are heard and that we do what is in the best interest of not only the communities that we live in here in the U.S. but that we establish relationships that will enhance the lives of those who live within our hemisphere and that means all of our Caribbean nations,” the Congresswoman added.

Dr. Stacy Grant, the 26th International President and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., is also a proud Jamaican American. She passionately called on young people to exercise their right to vote. As a leader of a nonpartisan organization, she emphasized that while they do not tell members how or who to vote for, they strongly encourage everyone to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard.

“We are clear about what needs to happen with the young votes… those who are 17 about to turn 18, those who are 18 and older are discouraged because of the noise in the world. We must let them know this is not the time to sit by and say, ‘No, I don’t want to be bothered; it’s already rigged.’ That’s a lie. We need every vote, everyone to register, everyone to go to the polls, and everyone to get educated on the matters that are important to us,” she emphasized.

She highlighted the significance of this election, framing it as a battle for democracy, equality, and access for all. “This is what this fight is about,” she declared. “It’s for our democracy; it is about protecting the rights of all people, equality, and access for all. This is not the time to sit back and watch from the background. Everyone has to be involved in moving forward, educating, and mobilizing what it means to vote in this election.”

Other notable speakers included Paula Madison, a key member of Vice President Harris’ campaign finance committee since 2010; Congressman Maxwell Frost, the Afro-Cuban representative of Florida’s 10th District and Congress Member Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House; representing New York’s 13th District.

The national call also served as a fundraising platform, with attendees encouraged to donate to Harris’s campaign. Organizers emphasized that financial support is crucial in amplifying Harris’s message and securing a win in the upcoming election.

Ralph underscored Vice President Harris’s profound significance to the Caribbean community worldwide, stating, “We are backing a leader who embodies the rich tapestry of cultures, histories and contributions that Caribbean Americans bring to our nation. Our voices, dreams, and resilience help make the United States a land of opportunity and promise for all. “