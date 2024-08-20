‘America, I Gave My Best To You’: Biden Touts Record, Passes The Torch To Kamala Harris In Emotional DNC Speech

US President Joe Biden speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Illinois—President Joe Biden delivered a powerful and emotional speech during the first night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, officially passing the torch to his successor, Vice President Kamala Harris. In a moment that captured the essence of democratic leadership, Biden gracefully stepped aside, ceding the leadership of the Democratic party to Harris while basking in the overwhelming love and support of the delegates present.

As Biden took the stage, the atmosphere was electric. The delegates erupted in a thunderous ovation, chanting, “We love Joe!” and “Thank you, Joe!” for nearly three minutes before he began speaking. The president, visibly moved, paused to absorb the moment, raising his hands to acknowledge the delegates and their outpouring of affection.

US President Joe Biden waves as he speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In his speech, Biden reflected on his long career, which has spanned half a century as a senator, vice president, and finally president. He quoted the poignant lyrics of “American Anthem,” a song he said was meaningful to his family: “What shall our legacy be, what will our children say, let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you.”

Biden’s words carried the weight of history as he placed the future of the Democratic Party— and the nation—in the hands of Kamala Harris, whom he referred to as “vice president soon-to-be-president Kamala Harris.” He praised Harris as a leader with toughness, experience, and integrity, someone who represents “the best American story.” Biden expressed his confidence that Harris would be a president “our children can look up to” and “respected by world leaders,”adding that “she will be a president we can all be proud of. She will be a historic president who puts her stamp on America’s future.”

The significance of Biden’s decision to step down was underscored by the fact that he is the first sitting president in more than five decades to voluntarily withdraw from a reelection bid. While he expressed a deep desire to continue serving, Biden ultimately decided that the party and the country would be better served by a younger leader. His selflessness stood in stark contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who famously refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and is now running again.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Attendees listen as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Biden’s speech was both a farewell and a final appeal for the preservation of American democracy. He recalled the turmoil of his inauguration and the challenges the country faced at that time, noting that “democracy has prevailed, democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved.” His voice, strong and filled with conviction, reflected the passion that has defined his presidency.

The president was also generous in sharing credit with Harris, emphasizing that all of his administration’s achievements were shared victories. When the crowd chanted “Thank you, Joe,” Biden interrupted to say, “Thank Kamala too,” a gesture that highlighted the unity within the Democratic Party as it moves forward under Harris’s leadership.

As the night drew to a close, Biden’s legacy was cemented not just by his accomplishments in office but also by the way he chose to step aside. His graceful exit, marked by love and admiration from his party, ensures that Biden will be remembered not only for what he did as president but also for how he will leave office, with dignity and grace.