5 Takeaways From The Abrams-Kemp Debate For Georgia Governor

The nation must agree with Ray Charles’ 1960 hit, “Georgia [is] On My Mind,” after monitoring the race for leadership of the Peach State. It precipitated last night in the first debate between Georgia governor hopefuls Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel facing off against current Governor Brian Kemp.

After narrowly losing Georgia’s gubernatorial race in 2018, Democrat Abrams again confronts the Republican incumbent Governor Kemp at the ballot. According to recent polls, Kemp is leading by approximately five to ten percentage points.

Viewers can catch the second debate set for October 30. In case you missed round one, here are ESSENCE’s top 5 takeaways from the debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club: