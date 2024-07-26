Kamala Harris' Rise And Black Voters' Power Shift The Dynamics Of The 2024 Presidential Election

Screenshot

President Joe Biden announced his decision to step aside from the 2024 presidential race in an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves through the political landscape. The historic development has ignited intense discussions about the future of the Democratic Party and the upcoming election. ESSENCE sat down with political commentator and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross to discuss the implications for the upcoming election and the heightened stakes for Black voters.

According to Cross, Biden’s decision was driven by his unwavering commitment to democracy and the United States. “He has devoted 54 plus years of his life to politics, policy, and diplomacy. He is a freedom fighter, and he is someone who understood what’s at stake,” Cross explained. Despite his dedication and the significant achievements of his first term, Biden recognized the importance of passing the torch. “With a heavy heart, he decided that it was time to pass the torch. And that decision was not made lightly. It was not made easily. And it was one that was completely selfless.”

Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris has already begun to unify the Democratic Party. “Vice President Harris raised over $50 million in under four hours last night alone,” Cross noted, highlighting the unprecedented fundraising success at the start of the week that followed Biden’s announcement.

Harris also received endorsements from key Democratic figures, including Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, and Gretchen Whitmer, further solidifying her position as the frontrunner. “The momentum is behind Vice President Harris. She’s going into this process with everyone really aligning around her.”

Cross emphasized the critical role of Black women in this momentous shift. “Black women are more than the backbone of the Democratic Party. They’re the heart, they’re the soul, and they’re the brainpower of the Democratic Party,” she stated. The immediate and robust response from Black women across the country underscores their pivotal role in the Democratic Party’s success. “It was like the Avengers coming together. They decided, hey, we’re going to do this call, but we’re not only going to do a call, we’re going to fundraise.”

Moreover, Cross pointed out the galvanizing effect this has had on Black men as well. “What we’re going to see is Black men aligning around a purpose, understanding that with a potential Trump presidency, not only what’s at stake for them, what’s at stake for their sons, what’s at stake for their communities when it comes to jobs, when it comes to protections.” The sense of urgency and the call to action are palpable among Black men, who are eager to ensure their voices are heard and their interests represented.

With just about 15 weeks left until Election Day, the political landscape is rapidly evolving. Cross believes that the Republican Party is now scrambling to adjust its strategy. “Republicans had an RNC and we all watched it. It was supposed to be conciliatory, and it turned out to be the same old mix tape we’ve seen time and time again,” she remarked. The GOP’s focus on Biden has left them in a difficult position as they now have to pivot to address Harris’s candidacy. “They’re trying to reframe as we go along. They’re building the plane as they’re flying it.”

Cross predicts a contentious and challenging campaign season ahead. “I think what we’re going to see is a hell of a lot of racism, because that comes early and often from Republicans. We’re going to see sexism, much to the sites that we’ve never seen before. But we’re also going to see a party that is in disarray trying to figure out how to target and get something that sticks against Kamala Harris.”

As the nation braces for the upcoming election, the energy and determination within the Democratic Party, particularly among Black women and men, signal a historic and potentially transformative period in American politics. The path to the presidency for Kamala Harris is now paved with unprecedented support and anticipation, setting the stage for a highly charged and consequential election season.