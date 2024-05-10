School Community Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Philadelphia Teacher Killed In Murder-Suicide

ONDRIA GLAZE:FACEBOOK

A Philadelphia community is mourning the loss of a beloved high school teacher, Ondria Glaze, who was fatally shot by a man who then took his own life in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to NBC News Philadelphia, The local police department confirmed that Glaze, 36, was shot by Richard Harper, 42, who was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in a home in the Grays Ferry neighborhood on Monday, May 6.

Glaze, a special education compliance staff member, was remembered as a dedicated educator at Olney High School. Principal Michael Roth penned a heartfelt letter to the school community posted to Facebook, describing the teacher as the epitome of “Olney Love.”

“At Olney, we have a statement, ‘Olney Love.’ Ms. Glaze could truly be defined as ‘Olney Love,'” Roth wrote in his letter. “She embodied this mantra and blessed every student and staff member she came across.”

In honor of Glaze’s memory, the school started a GoFundMe campaign to establish a scholarship in her name. The scholarship aims to support graduating seniors in pursuing their aspirations.

“This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior each year, helping them pursue their dreams and continue the positive impact that Ms. Glaze had on all of us,” the GoFundMe’s description reads. “The funds raised will go into a trust that will ensure this scholarship can be given for years to come.”

The campaign has garnered significant support, raising over $25,000 thus far. It also highlights Glaze’s longstanding commitment to the school, where she devoted over a decade of her life.

Described as “the brightest light” by a colleague, Glaze left an indelible mark on those around her. Jerry T. Jordan, President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss, emphasizing the impact Glaze’s passing has had on the Olney High School community and all who knew her.

“I am deeply saddened by the murder of Ondria Glaze, a special education teacher and SPECM (Special Education Compliance Monitor) at Olney High School. On behalf of all of our members, we mourn for Ms. Glaze, for her family, for the Olney High School community, and for all who knew and loved her.”

“There are no words that could possibly capture this level of loss, and our deep condolences are insufficient.”

Olney High school will hold a vigil in Glaze’s honor this coming Monday, May 13.